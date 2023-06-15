Taking a cue from other state legislatures, Niagara County last month approved a new law allowing a 10% property tax exemption on property owned by a member of a volunteer fire company, fire department or voluntary ambulance service, or spouse of a member.
You can’t argue the reasoning behind the legislation.
“Members of volunteer fire departments and ambulance corps provide valuable services to the people of Niagara County,” the law states. “In order to be certified and recertified, such volunteers must undertake numerous hours of training on their own time and often their own expense.”
Not to mention those same volunteers are expected to drop everything at a moment’s notice in order to respond to whatever emergency is brewing.
We’ve seen example after example of serious emergency situations crop up just in the past several days.
For instance, we can’t image Sunday was very relaxing for members of several local volunteer fire companies or ambulance services.
Early in the morning, emergency workers were called to an apartment complex in Wheatfield where a car had driven into the bathroom of one of the units.
Later that morning a whole host of first responders were called to Lockport in response to a person jumping into the Erie Canal.
A few hours later, a plane crashed into a field in Youngstown.
Sadly the last two incidents ended in fatalities, which is another aspect to the physically and mentally draining tasks we call on volunteer firefighters and ambulance drivers to respond to.
It’s why local lawmakers should be doing everything they can to retain the volunteers we have and entice new first responders into the fold.
State real property tax laws were amended in 2022 adding a provision allowing for the exemption to combat low volunteer first responder rates. Such members are only eligible for this exemption if:
• They reside in the city, town or village served by such a service
• The property is the primary residence of the member
• The property is used exclusively for residential services. In the event any portion of property is used for other purposes, that portion is subject to taxation.
• The member has been certified by the authority having jurisdiction for the incorporated fire company or ambulance service as an enrolled member for a period of five years of service.
• The member must file a certificate from their qualifying organization that they are an enrolled member.
Enrolled members who have accrued more than 20 years of service for their fire company or ambulance service will be granted this tax exemption for the remainder of their lives, as long as their primary residence is in the county. Spouses of volunteers who are deceased or were killed in the line of duty and have not remarried since are also eligible.
This would only affect county taxes, not other school or town taxes.
Considering how important their services are, it’s high time other taxing entities consider giving volunteer first responders a break as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.