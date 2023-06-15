Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.