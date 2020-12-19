In this polarized era, it’s hard to think of an issue that unites Americans more than mistrust of social media giant Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.
The sweeping antitrust lawsuits filed Dec. 9 with the goal of breaking Facebook apart are remarkable in part for their bipartisan scope, with the federal government, 46 states and two districts signing on. It’s not often that New York Attorney General Letitia James, a staunch Democrat, finds herself collaborating with red-state Republican counterparts on litigation against a corporate titan, but here we are.
“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” James said in announcing the lawsuit. She noted the company’s “predatory” behavior in muscling out smaller competitors to gain a monopoly and “make billions by converting personal data into a cash cow.”
There's also some blame for the Federal Trade Commission, which allowed Facebook to acquire its smaller rivals, Instagram and Whatsapp.
Criticism of Facebook spans the political spectrum. Democrats and national security hawks are still sore over Zuckerberg’s willingness to let his platform serve as a megaphone for nefarious foreign actors. Remember that before the Kremlin used Facebook to boost President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, it had used the platform to fool the United Kingdom’s most gullible voters into the self-inflicted catastrophe of Brexit (Facebook later fought tooth-and-nail to block U.K. probes into Russia’s meddling in the referendum). Moderates and civil libertarians, meanwhile, are bothered by the company’s insidious, pervasive reliance on selling its users’ personal information as one of its only marketable products.
Trump’s supporters were irked when Facebook had the audacity to fact-check the president’s constant torrent of lies. This isn’t censorship or a violation of the First Amendment, as some of Trump’s backers have insisted, but it does raise questions of whether a private company should be allowed to amass such power.
Even Trump himself and the man about to replace him, President-elect Joe Biden, are on the same page here. Trump has made his anger toward Zuckerberg and Facebook well-known, and Biden made broad-ranging criticisms of the company in an interview earlier this year.
“I’ve been in the view that not only should we be worrying about its concentration of power,” Biden said to the New York Times. He also referred to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which shields tech companies from civil liability but has become a target of federal lawmakers seeking its repeal.
“We should be worried about the lack of privacy and them being exempt, which you’re not exempt. [The New York Times] can’t write something you know to be false and be exempt from being sued. But (Zuckerberg) can.”
