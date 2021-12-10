They say every vote counts. That may or may not be the case in the Sixth District of the Niagara County Legislature.
The incredibly close race between two Niagara Falls city council members, Democrat Bill Kennedy and Republican Chris Voccio, has seesawed for weeks now.
A 14-vote difference, with Voccio in the lead, on election night is now a dead heat following the counting of absentee ballots, the counting of three of four affidavit ballots and a hand recount of all ballots cast. But wait, you say, three of four affidavit ballots? What about the fourth ballot?
That’s the question. The unopened affidavit is one of four ballots that were challenged as inadmissible and excluded from the official count. Three of those were ruled admissible and opened Nov. 23, giving Kennedy, at the time, a 776-775 count over Voccio.
The final affidavit was initially deemed inadmissible by both the Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Lora Allen and Republican Deputy Commissioner Mike Carney but Carney has since changed his mind. He said he wanted no voter’s voice silenced.
Then came the hand recount, which put things back in a tie — which is better for Voccio, who would likely be appointed by the Republican-led Niagara County Legislature for a one-year term. A special election would be held next November. That wouldn’t be necessary if the final vote is counted.
Will it be? We’ll soon find out.
A lawsuit has been filed against the Niagara County Board of Elections in regard to the unopened affidavit and on Monday morning at the Niagara Falls courthouse, a state judge will hear arguments from attorneys regarding whether the no-party ballot will be counted in the 776-776 contest.
It’s hard to say which way things will go. We’ve heard both sides of the argument from local officials. In the end, if questions about the validity of the ballot cast by an independent voter have been answered — and it appears they have been — then we say it should be counted. Particularly if that vote could be the deciding factor in a tied race.
It’s hard enough getting folks out to the polls. What does it say about the election process if we’re not doing everything we can to make sure every vote really does count?
