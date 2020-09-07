We usually don't write an editorial after the death of a sports figure, no matter how well known and accomplished he or she was. But Tom Seaver was more than a star athlete, though he surely was that.
Seaver, 75, died last Monday from a combination of what's known as Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.
Lewy body dementia is a relative of Alzheimer's that leads to a decline in thinking, reasoning and independent function because of abnormal microscopic deposits that damage brain cells over time.
The fact that Seaver, one of the smartest and most expressive athletes of his era, fell victim to a disease of this sort reminds us all that none of us is immune to this kind of intrusion. We are all virtually defenseless against fate.
Seaver was a first-class baseball pitcher, for sure. His 20-year career would stand equal to the greatest to ever take the mound.
At Seaver's best – and he was almost always at his best – he was one of the few who made baseball's fascinatingly sturdy geometry at times seem unfair.
The distance a pitcher throws a ball to a batter, 60 feet, 6 inches, was not enough when he was on his game. The batter was usually overmatched.
Not only was Seaver capable of throwing a ball extraordinarily hard, he could make it break too sharply for most hitters to figure out its path and to end up precisely where he'd intended.
His career numbers attest to his dominance: 311 career wins, 3,640 strikeouts and a career earned run average of a sparkling 2.86.
But he was more than a man with a talent for consistently delivering unhittable pitches.
He was cerebral, yet personable. He was able to inspire his teammates to play better. They gave it their very best behind him because they knew he was most assuredly doing the same.
When he joined the New York Mets, the team was only five years old. In that time, the Mets had developed the reputation for being lovable buffoons, having finished no higher than ninth in a 10-team league.
In Seaver's first two seasons, he won 16 games each, a remarkable achievement for a pitcher on such a laughably inept club.
In his third year, he won 25 and turned the team into one of the most surprising World Series winners of all time. He won his last 10 games of the season and his first of three Cy Young Awards as his league's best pitcher.
He was a handsome man with a beautiful wife, Nancy, and the two were looked upon as a kind of “all-American couple,” adorning magazine covers and invited to host a TV talk show and co-star in a regional theater production.
Upon retirement, he became a radio broadcaster, a famous California vintner and conqueror of many other endeavors. You could say he was the Derek Jeter of his era.
His death brings sadness to millions of fans and casual onlookers. But it also is that stark reminder that, if Tom Seaver can be taken down by conditions such as dementia and COVID-19, so, certainly, can we.
