Niagara Falls government is in a public crisis
Starting in November, Mayor Robert Restaino, who ran for office on a platform that included a pledge of transparency, stopped showing up at council meetings and started scheduling special sessions to transact city business without public comment.
This is acceptable in our interpretation of the city charter and open meetings law but completely wrong because it eliminates citizen participation, on the agenda, or on city affairs.
This week we saw City Council members taking to social media in an attempt to spread the word of yet another unscheduled special meeting called by Mayor Robert Restaino.
Today’s meeting follows the typical pattern — on Tuesday, the mayor sent a letter to council members giving them just over 72 hours notice. Why is there a special meeting? That’s hard to say, even for members of the council.
“I’m not sure why the items (on the special meeting agenda) couldn’t be on a regular agenda,” Council Chairman John Spanbauer said Wednesday night, adding that he was to meet with the mayor about the spike in special meetings on Thursday.
Also Wednesday, newly elected Councilman Donta Myles said, “I’ve gone through the agenda items. None of them bring an urgency that calls for a special meeting.” He called the mayor’s use of special meetings “inconsiderate of the council’s time.”
We’ll take it a step further and say it’s inconsiderate of everyone’s time. Why schedule a special meeting for Friday when there’s a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday?
Is this illegal? No. Is this unethical and wrong? Very much so. In one case, the mayor staged a special meeting under cover of darkness, emailing notice to news outlets on the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving when sparsely staffed newsrooms everywhere were least likely to see it, let the public know, or show up.
So where do we go from here and upon whom do we place the onus? We say the council. They could balance the mayor one of two ways: by refusing to pass any legislation he proposes in a special session or by denying him a quorum. Either option is better than doing nothing because the mayor doesn’t like being held accountable.
Earlier this month, the New York Coalition for Open Government wrote to Restaino calling for fewer special meetings and more advance notice when they do occur.
The Open Government Coalition had asked Restaino to provide at least a week’s advance notice of a special meeting and to allow for public speakers at those meetings. Under current rules, public speakers are only permitted at regularly scheduled council meetings.
“If people can speak at a regular council meeting than why not at a special meeting?” Open Government Coalition President Paul Wolf asked.
It’s a good question. Restaino has deferred to City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur on the matter
Mazur said that in cases where Restaino has called for special meetings it was to conduct business that needed to be addressed in a timely fashion.
Those "timely" items today include the approval of an administrative action by the city assessor, the awarding of a consultant contract for information technology services, contracts to buy air packs for firefighters and a water filtration system for the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion and a city charter amendment to separate the departments of Planning and Economic Development.
“The mayor is following the charter by the book,” Councilman Kenny Tompkins said Wednesday. “Unless we change the charter, I don’t know what we can do to change (the mayor’s actions).”
We can think of one thing council members can do — pull a page from the mayor's playbook and just not show up.
