Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.