The ruling came out late Monday: New York’s mask mandate, as put in place by Gov. Kathy Hochul, is an overreach of executive authority according to State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker.
The crux of Rademaker’s ruling was that a mask mandate could only come from the legislative branch.
Here’s what Rademaker did not rule on: The efficacy of masks. His ruling was jurisdictional, not scientific.
That’s where common sense comes in. We see the number of Covid infections declining in Niagara County. That is a good thing. However, local hospitals remain short of beds, and likely short-staffed, because they are Covid-consumed. The next surge may be around the corner.
The state Education Department left the mask mandate in place because it rightly expected Rademaker’s ruling to be challenged. (A stay was granted by Justice Robert Miller, appellate judge in the 2nd Department on Tuesday, pending an appeal).
Schools across Niagara County never stopped following the mask directive. We are good with that — and we hope no one, of any age, stops following the directive when they’re out in public. Covering up with an N95 respirator, which a study by the Mayo Clinic confirms is most effective in stopping the spread of particulates, is smarter still. And, we’ll say it again: Get vaccinated and get boosted. Please.
Back to the court case: Rademaker should be given the benefit of the doubt. Suppose he is right, and Hochul’s ruling was a case of overreach and public health mandates are for the legislature alone to decide. That is fine. Then the state Senate and Assembly should pass legislation immediately empowering the governor or her designee from the health department to rule on such matters. That way, science can continue to rule the day without worry about judicial interference.
