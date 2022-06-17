Now in its fourth year, early voting has become a way of life in New York and we're happy to see so many local voters take advantage.
Early voting was implemented in the fall election of 2019 as a way of giving more people a chance to get out and perform their civic duty.
It went fairly well and then took off in 2020 when COVID-19 was a deep concern for voters who were wary of venturing out into public. Having a chance to go to the polls for 10 days before election day afforded voters the chance of catching a less crowded polling site, thus limiting their chances of contracting COVID-19.
You likely remember the photos of lines of voters stretching out from area polling sites.
That was likely the peak but early voting has definitely become a service that many take advantage of — and it's hopefully accomplishing something our society is in dire need of: more people getting out to vote.
Our democracy only works if people participate in it. When candidates are elected with only 20% voter turnout, we all lose.
In order to have the people speak, we must truly hear from as many as possible.
Early voting in the New York primaries for governor and lieutenant governor starts on Saturday and voters have until June 26 to visit a polling site and cast their ballot. If you want to wait until Primary Election Day on June 28, you still can.
Locally, there's a Pendleton town justice primary and county committee appointments up for a vote in the Town of Lockport.
Here are the four Niagara County polling sites. They're open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Monday and Tuesday, when the hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sites are open both Saturdays and Sundays during the early voting period.
• Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County fair grounds), 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport
• Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane
• Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. W., Niagara Falls
• Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda
All sites are accessible to voters with physical disabilities, Niagara County Board of Elections officials say.
While more convenient, some folks don’t like early voting, saying it takes away from the luster of Election Day when we all celebrate our democracy and enjoy the community spirit of meeting at the polls.
But it seems that Election Day still has that special feel despite early voting being in place. The majority of voters still turn out on Election Day and polling places are filled with volunteers, baked goods and plenty of lively conversation.
Also, Election Day is the day we learn the results — most of the time anyway — and that brings out a special vibe of anticipation.
In any event, whether you vote during early voting, on Election Day or by absentee ballot, the important thing is to make the effort to cast your ballot. The 2020 presidential election saw more than 150 million Americans vote, a record by a wide margin.
Some did not like the result but at least we all had a say in who won.
There’s nothing worse than the person who complains about politics, but refuses to vote and participate.
Don’t be that person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.