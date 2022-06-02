What a difference a month has made.
In early May, we were offering warnings as COVID-19 cases in Niagara County were seeing continuing to see steady increases, week after week. For the week of May 7, local health officials had reported 761 new Covid cases in the county.
Fortunately, we've now seen quite a turnaround and the situation is looking a bit better as enter in to June.
As we’ve been reporting, Niagara County has seen quite a turnaround since early May. On Wednesday, Niagara County health officials reported 344 new Covid cases over the past week. That’s down from 577 the seven days prior to that. County officials did report one more Covid-related death in Niagara on Wednesday, raising the total number of deaths to 589 since March 2020.
As for new cases, it’s now been three weeks of shrinking numbers and we can’t help but take that as a very hopeful sign as we head into a summer that’s looking more and more like it’ll be the season we remember prior to 2020.
Another good sign locally is the fact that the percentage of available hospital beds in the county has stayed steady these past few weeks.
While the news is good, there’s aways a chance things could turn the wrong way, so once again we’re urging those not vaccinated to get the shots. It's better for everyone in the long run.
Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton said there’s a wide availability of vaccination available through doctor’s offices, pharmacies, as well as the Niagara County Department of Health.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated or boosted,” he said last month.
There are also vaccinations by appointment being given at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls, usually falling on Wednesdays. Those interested are encouraged to call the Nursing Division at 1-716-278-1900.
Make no mistake, we haven’t completely beat this just yet and we urge everyone to be wary. The current procedure for those who test positive for Covid is to isolate for five days, then wear a tight-fitting mask for five days, such as an N-95 mask, when in public.
We’re all tired of hearing it but it bears repeating — for those vaccinated as well.
Just follow these few simple steps:
• If you don't feel so well, stay home and consider taking a Covid test to be sure.
• If you are not vaccinated, please get the shots.
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly. Even if hand-washing isn't considered a must in stopping the spread of COVID anymore, it's still a good practice for life in general.
We've gone from daily Niagara County Covid reports to weekly emails. Can we move the needle far enough to push the reports to monthly?
