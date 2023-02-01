The good news was no one was injured. The bad news, at least for a member of the Woodlands Mobile Home Community in the Town of Lockport. is that they likely have some big home repairs to see completed.
The residence was struck by a car early Tuesday morning as Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the area for a report of a reckless driver. They found him — after his vehicle had driven up on to the front porch of the home, where it sat half tipped at a 45-degree angle in a photo sent around by the sheriff's office. The 21-year-old driver faces driving while intoxicated and a host of other charges in the crash.
While it's not often houses that get hit, serious incidents involving drunken drivers are not rare around here.
Late last month in the Falls, two men were charged with DWI following property damage accidents, one inside the city’s parky ramp at Niagara and First streets.
The crashes and arrests come ahead of the likely Super Bowl weekend DWI enforcement blitz conducted by local law enforcement agencies.
And we commend our local police for those efforts — and reinforce their message of not drinking and driving.
We can only hope such efforts are having an impact as we continue to see too many DWI arrests in police blotters around the region.
The legal limit for driving while intoxicated is anything above .08 percent.
A person’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, can differ based on a person’s weight and how much they have drank over a period of time. If a person registers a .08 percent they usually are visibly showing signs of intoxication such as some slurring of speech, stumbling and glassy eyes.
Anything above that and the symptoms get worse — as do the potential results of getting behind the wheel of a car. There's no justification for getting behind the wheel drunk and putting other people’s lives at risk.
So we would like to put out another urgent call to all drivers to think before they drink, and certainly think before you drive.
If life is getting you down, seek help from a family member, professional, pastor or friend instead of running to the liquor or beer store or nearest tavern. And please, if you do wind up drinking, think of others and don’t drive.
Taking someone’s life or your own is a tragedy of tremendous horror that we would not wish on anyone.
A cab ride or Uber or Lyft ride is not expensive at all compared to what dealing with a DWI is.
Call a friend if need be, and most establishments will gladly drive you home safe if you request it.
We know the war on drinking and driving will probably go on forever, but for now it seems like reinforcements are needed because the violators are making things dangerous, even for those not on the road.
Let’s turn the tide and make our roads safer each and every day by simply not drinking and driving.
