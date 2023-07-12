These days, a dollar-for-dollar match on fresh produce is a pretty good deal.
And that’s just what’s being offered with New York state’s Double Up Food Bucks healthy food incentive program.
Under the program, SNAP recipients who buy fruits and vegetables from market vendors will have their purchases matched $1 for $1 up to $20 per day. The 2023 Double Up program officially started across New York on July 1 and is expected to run through Oct. 31.
“At a time when many folks are struggling, due to the rising cost of food, inflation, and the end of the temporary allotments to SNAP, Double Up helps individuals and families not have to make the difficult choice between feeding their family or feeding their family healthy foods,” said Tom Lowe, project director for the market’s management group, the Field & Fork Network in Buffalo.
Locally, the program is available at the Niagara Falls City Market, North Tonawanda Farmers Market and through the Cornell Cooperative’s mobile Veggie Van.
This is the second year the City Market is participating in the Double Up program. Lowe said during the 2022 season, market vendors processed more than $15,000 in SNAP transactions, earning customers more than $13,000 in Double Up Food Bucks. The numbers translated into more than 1,000 SNAP transactions at the market last year, including just under 200 new SNAP or Double Up Food Bucks customers.
With the 2023 season now underway, Lowe said market managers have set a goal of increasing both SNAP and Double Up sales by 30%.
Samika Sullivan, director of the Packard Court Community Center on Hyde Park Boulevard, agreed, saying she believes the Double Up program offers benefits for both the vendors and the customers.
“I’m amazed at the amount of people that don’t know that the program is available,” she said. “We often talk about how expensive it is to eat healthy. People would rather buy the things that are cheaper or maybe they can only afford the things that are cheaper. But with this program, it allows that access to totally expand.”
As for the Niagara Falls City Market, it now has an evening market from 3 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month. Regular market hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For those in Lockport, there’s still a chance to participate in the Double Up program, it’s available through the Veggie Van. And we have some good news for those in eastern Niagara County, the Veggie Van’s summer schedule starts today!
You can look for the Veggie Van on Wednesdays through October at the following locations:
• 10-11 a.m. at the Spires, 45 Ontario St.
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Willow Gardens, 284 Willow Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Packet Boat Landing, 465 South St.
In the Falls, the Veggie Van rolls around on Thursdays at the following locations:
• 10-11 a.m. at St. John De La Salle, 8600 Buffalo Ave.
• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave.
• 2-3 p.m. at Carolyn’s House, 542 Sixth St.
It’s good to see the program available throughout the county. It’s truly a win-win-win, as organizers point out.
“Our experience implementing Double Up Food Bucks New York has shown that matching SNAP benefits with incentives for locally and regionally grown fruits and vegetables is an effective way to simultaneously reduce hunger, improve dietary health and stimulate local food economies,” Lowe said. “Through this one intervention, we can provide sustainable long-term support to families, businesses and farmers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.