Step away from the shopping — today is Giving Tuesday.
Let's go over things again, started in 2012, the idea for Giving Tuesday, or #Giving Tuesday if you prefer, stemmed from a desire to encourage people to spend an entire day doing some good.
Giving Tuesday is supposed to be used to encourage Americans to do whatever they can to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. The simplest goals involve making another person small, helping out a stranger or a friend or a neighbor or showing up to do something nice for those who consistently do their part to help the community.
Given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding 2020 and now 2021, it could be argued there's no better time for such a thing.
Done well enough, the concept of Giving Tuesday can have a real impact on the nation and a world which finds itself dealing with the near-constant threat of COVID-19, economic turmoil and the mental wear and tear accompanying both.
Closer to home, there are a variety of things we can all do — today and always — to improve conditions in our neighborhoods and in our communities.
We can and should consider giving a little more today to any organization that either has a food pantry or supports one. Gifts of both food products and cash are most welcome.
Many local food pantries or organizations that provide meals to the needy just came through one of the busiest periods of the year in the form of the Thanksgiving holiday week. A lot needy people were afforded meals due to their services. In some cases, these organizations may now be in need of replenishing their stock. With Christmas fast approaching, the groups that provide food to those who among us who have none will need continued support to meet their primary missions.
We strongly encourage you, on Giving Tuesday, to do your part by either donating food items to a food pantry in your area or giving them a donation that they can use to support their own operations.
As was the case in 2020, the need for assistance is greater than it has been in many years.
Our local organizations, like those falling under the umbrella of the United Way of Greater Niagara, are feeling the pinch as they continue to deal with rising need while also dealing with the challenges the pandemic has presented to their organizations, their members and their volunteers. Add to that employee shortages and supply chain issues, and things haven't gotten any easier this year.
These continue to be the toughest times we have faced as a nation and as a world in decades.
Getting through them has required a lot of hard work and support from a lot of dedicated, hard-working and caring people and community organizations.
It's important to be kind and generous and giving, not just for one day but for the entire year through. Hear a Salvation Army bell ringing? Don't pick up the pace, drop a buck or two in the kettle. It really is true, every bit helps.
After another year that felt like no other, a little extra kindness and generosity is something we all could use right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.