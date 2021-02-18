The New York State Comptroller’s Office has been petitioned to investigate the process by which Lockport City School District acquired its controversial, and now shut-down, facial recognition-powered surveillance system. The petitioner, system critic and Gazette contributing writer Jim Shultz, has a well-founded suspicion that the process was not entirely above board, and even though the cameras are turned off at least until July 2022, he’s not content to claim partial victory and let it go.
The Gazette supports Shultz’s request to the state’s fiscal “top cop” and hereby adds its signature to his administrative petition.
Respectfully, we ask Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, whatever authority and ability you have to get to the bottom of a situation that’s seemed sorta shady from the get-go, please use it. District taxpayers, district parents and the state, which financed Lockport’s $2.7 million, not-foolproof surveillance system, deserve honest answers to questions raised by skeptics that have been ignored willfully by top agents of the district including administrators and board trustees.
Shultz’s petition asks the comptroller to investigate possible violations of LCSD’s fiduciary responsibilities as it acquired a facial- and object recognition-capable surveillance system in the approximate period 2016-2019. The petition cites three process-related areas that warrant scrutiny:
• An apparent “financial conflict” on the part of Anthony Olivo, a security consultant to the district who was shown top have a financial stake in Canada-based SNTechnologies, the company that developed the Aegis software suite that powers the system.
• The apparent absence of a fair and open, competitive bidding process for obtaining the system.
• The apparent use of district resources to investigate Shultz after he began asking questions about the system.
These are weighty assertions made downright startling by Shultz’s inclusion, in his petition, of electronic links to televised Board of Education meetings, documents obtained through Freedom of Information Law requests and other supporting evidentiary pieces — on top of his references to documents sought and not obtained, or questions asked and simply not answered by the district: What was the basis for selecting SNTech’s system over others? Who were the others? What did the Aegis licensing agreement cost and did some portion of that fee go to Olivo, the consultant, for securing LCSD’s business for SNTech? And, last but not least, was it proper for district officials to expend district resources looking into Shultz’s personal background, opposition research-style?
Now here’s our question: When a publicly funded entity is doing the spending and making the deals on behalf of “the people,” which of Shultz’s questions does any member of the public not have a right to ask and get answered forthrightly?
None of the above, as far as we’re concerned.
That’s why we hope Comptroller DiNapoli’s office will pursue answers to all of the same questions and more. Lifting of the veil of secrecy draped over this public “project” is long overdue.
