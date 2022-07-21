A new nationwide 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline went live on Saturday and is intended to provide a first layer of help to those in need.
The three-digit dialing code will connect callers to the hotline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new three-digit process adds speed and simplicity, much like the 911 emergency hotlines. It puts a caller in touch with a trained crisis specialist.
Certainly, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline should become as well recognized as 911 to the general public. Its necessity is great. Mental health issues have grown through the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic.
Spikes in the number of New Yorkers calling crisis centers began in the years before the pandemic, as concerns mounted about drug and alcohol addiction, social isolation and inequality, and mental-health service gaps.
Then, COVID-19 struck in 2020, prompting lockdowns and wreaking economic havoc, which deepened those same societal ills that historically drove people to call the suicide prevention lifeline, state data show.
A state Office of Mental Health report in February detailed the rising calls in New York to the suicide prevention lifeline, as well as projections for even higher demand as pandemic-related mental health trauma unfolds in coming years.
Right now, New Yorkers who are contemplating suicide, or experiencing another mental health or addiction crisis, will be able to call, text, or chat the 988 number.
Family members who worry that a loved one is experiencing one of those crises may also contact the number.
The caller will be connected with a trained counselor who can offer help, such as connecting the person with a mobile crisis response team that may include a first responder or a clinical counselor.
Currently, five out of the 12 lifeline call centers in New York operate around the clock, the report shows, but new state and federal funding this year is expected to add new staffing at centers to make all 12 sites 24/7 operations.
The state budget included $35 million to expand call center capacity statewide, according to the governor’s office, which seeks to increase that support to $60 million per year beginning next year.
New York also received a $7.2 million federal grant as part of a national effort to launch the 988 hotline. An additional $10 million one-time federal mental health grant is being used this year to further boost capacity, staffing and training at the centers.
We urge anyone experiencing any type of mental health crisis to reach out to a compassionate specialist for support. It’s important to reiterate that people can call 988 to help a loved one in the midst of a mental health or substance use crisis.
Help is as close as punching three numerals into a phone. Share the 988 number with family and friends. It could save a life.
