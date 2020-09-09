A pair of dedicated public servants have decided the time has come for them to pursue other paths and the loss of their leadership and hard work will be noticeable.
The first departure came in the form of the retirement of longtime Niagara Falls police officer and former police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto whose retirement from the force was made official on Aug. 25.
A hometown boy, DalPorto earned his associates and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration and spent time in the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the active duty Air Force before joining the Falls Police in 1997. He remains a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.
His law enforcement career in the Falls started with work as a patrol officer where he walked a beat on Pine Avenue. From patrol, DalPorto moved to the Roving Anti-Crime Unit, became a detective in the Narcotics Intelligence Division (NID), worked as a patrol lieutenant, the department’s administrative lieutenant and the NID lieutenant before becoming the police superintendent in 2013. He was the city’s top cop until 2019 before returning to work as a patrol captain and finally, the narcotics captain.
During his tenure as the administrative lieutenant, the department made the move from its rundown headquarters on Hyde Park Boulevard to a brand new municipal complex on Main Street. He also helped guide the department through a consent decree with the New York Attorney General after the AG’s office accused the department of racial discrimination and brutality.
As he entered retirement, DalPorto said he became a police officer because he wanted to help people and that he did and the community was better for it.
Earlier this week, the Falls learned of another longtime public servant's plan to move along a different path in her career.
Sister Beth Brosmer, the longtime leader of Heart, Love & Soul food pantry in the city's North End, announced that she is stepping down after more than a decade of service to the needy.
Brosmer, who served as the organization’s executive director for the past 11 years, will step down from her role on Sept. 30. Mark Baetzhold will lead the organization as executive director beginning Oct. 1.
“I have cherished every moment of the past 11 years and feel deeply privileged to have served at Heart & Soul,” Brosmer said. “In every job, there is a time to change. Now is my time. I leave Heart & Soul with a heart overflowing with gratitude.”
Like DalPorto, Brosmer leaves behind a legacy of commitment and service to a community that has needed, and continues to need, a lot of help from people who are generous enough to see past its failings and work in such as a way as to move the city in a better direction.
To DalPorto and Brosmer, we say all the best in your future endeavors.
Both of them have served the City of Niagara Falls - and in many cases the most needy among us in the City of Niagara Falls - with class, high character and distinction.
Their contributions were many and they will be greatly missed.
