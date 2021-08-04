Back in March, we took a more measured approach, then some, upon learning that several women had accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.
We said Cuomo, like anyone else, is entitled to have the claims against him investigated before judgment is rendered.
Judgment day arrived on Tuesday. The outcome of Attorney General Letitia James' investigation was, in two words, voluminous and shocking.
It strains credulity for the governor to deny the testimony of 179 witnesses and 11 alleged victims. There is too much corroboration and too many parallels for it to be a “political hit job” as Cuomo described it. That many people could never keep their stories straight.
Consider as well that James has been nonpartisan in her approach. A Democrat, she has been active as well in investigating former President Donald Trump and his family over alleged business practices. Let that investigation land where it may, James is not afraid to rattle either side of the fence.
As for the charges against Cuomo, “unwanted touching,” “verbal abuse” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” are terms that should never be associated with the governor's office.
This is worse than when Eliot Spitzer was exposed for patronizing a prostitute in 2008.
The state Assembly can initiate impeachment proceedings against Cuomo but should not need to do so.
Cuomo needs to resign as soon as possible, express remorse and retire to private life.
We now understand why Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the next in line for the office, has maintained an active profile distant from the governor.
Should she ascend to the office, she would be the first leader from the western end of the state since Nathan Miller of Cortland County back in 1921-22.
Whether Hochul ascends or not, there is also a dark issue involved that casts a shadow over any public funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
As the Bills negotiate a new deal with New York State, concessions at the stadium are the purview of Delaware North. Hochul’s husband, former U.S. Attorney William Hochul, is senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Delaware North.
In these delicate times for negotiation, Kathy Hochul, whether she ascends or not, needs to recuse herself from negotiations. It's a matter unrelated to the charges against Cuomo, who needs to resign immediately, but it is crucially important for Western New York.
