All of us who are or have been parents of school-age children know kids swap viruses and bacteria at school, then bring them home to share with us.
So we were pleased, last week, to see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age. We expect the National Centers for Disease Control sign off, as well, and we hope parents will take the opportunity to protect their children by getting them vaccinated.
The FDA found immune responses of children 5 through 11 years of age were comparable to those of individuals 16 through 25 years of age. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11, according to the FDA website. The vaccine’s safety was studied in about 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study, the FDA said.
Of course, the protection offered by vaccination extends well beyond those vaccinated.
Vaccinations protect those with whom our kids come in contact — parents, elderly grandparents, friends, neighbors, classmates.
We’ve made great strides in defeating COVID-19 since vaccines became available, but hundreds still contract the disease in our area each week and fatalities have not stopped.
Dr. Joseph R. Sellers, a veteran pediatrician and internal medicine specialist at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and Cobleskill Hospital, made that point in an interview last week with CNHI reporter Joe Mahoney.
“By immunizing children, we also protect the adults. We protect the parents, and we protect the grandparents who would be the most vulnerable, because then kids are not sharing it, bringing it home, and giving it to Grandma and Grandpa,” Sellers said. “You know, for so many children, a very important person in their life is now gone. So to protect children, we need to immunize adults. And to protect adults, we need to immunize those children.”
Sellers also made the point that children can and do die from COVID-19.
“The risk of hospitalization or death with COVID in children may be less than in adults. But there are still 600 families in America that have an empty chair at the dinner table because of COVID, after they lost a child,” he said. “And it is estimated that about 140,000 children have lost an adult caregiver because of COVID.”
Sellers also talked about the impact on children of all disruptions COVID has caused in all our lives. Like most of us, he’d like to see kids resume normal lives.
“A whole lot of the normal activities of childhood and adolescence have been curtailed, appropriately so,” he said. “I mean, the precautions were important. But how we get out of that is with vaccination, and it’s going to remain to be seen how we can help kids recover from that because what they missed is a part of their social development.”
We imagine those who scream about mask mandates for kids will scream louder about calls to vaccinate them. But those people are wrong.
Vaccinations for children are the next big step in eradicating the COVID-19 scourge.
