Covid rates are up again in Erie and Niagara counties but our improved hygiene has had a positive effect: When was the last time someone you know had a head cold? Those rates seem to be way down.
Statewide there is a mask mandate for indoor public gatherings. It puts business owners in a tough situation.
Where is the balance between confronting a loyal customer and letting it be? We say do it. Customers willing to mask up are likely more educated and, as a group will have a longer life.
Look no further than our obituaries to see people dying too young after contracting a survivable infection. Survivable if they were vaccinated, that is. We know breakthrough infections happen. Those infections, however, are infinitely, if not perfectly, more survivable.
No matter where you go in a hospital, even before Covid, masks were always mandated for staff around anybody suffering any kind of respiratory ailment, which is what the coronavirus is. Most people wouldn’t prepare food for others without first washing hands. There is a parallel.
There are a number of common sense simple truths:
• Wash your hands, with soap and water. Dry thoroughly after.
• We don’t know the efficacy of hand sanitizer, but it can’t hurt.
• Most importantly for adults and children 5 and older, get vaccinated
• Then get the booster. While you are there, if they offer a flu shot, take it.
We know the highest levels of sickness and death happen among populations with the lowest levels of vaccinations.
Even if the illness was mild, or if they had no initial symptoms, the CDC reports. People commonly report experiencing different combinations of the following symptoms:
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; tiredness or fatigue; symptoms that worsen after physical or mental activities (also known as post-exertional malaise); difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”); cough; chest or stomach pain; headache; heart palpitations and more.
On the other hand, among the vaccinated, we know most frequently Covid symptoms feel like nothing more than a bad head cold.
As breakthrough cases happen and variants emerge, keep evolving with the system. Listen to the doctor and science. Pay attention to reliable sources like this newspaper or reputable electronic media, not social media, your Aunt Jenny or anything in between.
We’ve made it this far, but it is not going to die with the cold weather, magically go away or be conquered by hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin or anything other than science and common sense.
