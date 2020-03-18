It's not the sort of agreement any of us would readily cheer.
It's not the finances or the decision-making involved.
It is because it directly relates to efforts to meet a community need that none of us ever imagined.
Niagara County officials announced Tuesday that they reached a deal with Eastern Niagara Hospital to use its vacated Newfane hospital site as a potential site for individuals who, for whatever reason, could not be quarantined at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agreement, which will cost the county $5,000 per month, could offer 30-plus beds for quarantine purposes, with the plan focusing on those who may need to be isolated away from home because they live with someone who has a compromised immune system.
The Newfane move is the right one and should be considered at other locations where more beds could be made available for sick people in the coming weeks.
Hopefully we won't need them, but we should prepare as though we will need all of them, and maybe more.
Arrangements like this are the sort of thing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been suggesting the state, with help from the federal government, start doing at a more rapid pace itself.
Up until Tuesday, President Trump brushed off Cuomo's call for immediate help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify sites that could be used as temporary quarantine or health care facilities across New York.
On Tuesday, it appears both men put aside their political differences. Trump finally agreed to honor Cuomo's request and start putting the Army Corps and its expertise to work in New York. Cuomo in turn offered sincere praise of the President — a sure sign of a dramatically altered landscape for all.
Cuomo previously likened novel coronavirus to the "Hurricane Katrina version" of a public health situation. There are more and more confirmed cases each day. With those comes the possibility of more severe cases in need of specialized treatment.
Where will all these sick people go if the existing number of hospital beds fill up quickly?
"It is a wave and the wave is going to break on the hospital system," Cuomo said during a recent interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program. "There is no projection that says our hospital system can handle this."
If Cuomo's right and this is the Hurricane Katrina of the healthcare system, the implications will be far-reaching and grave.
We're pleased to see Niagara County taking precautionary steps in an effort to be ready should a need for more beds arise.
It's good to hear the Trump administration supporting similar efforts in New York state.
Now all of us must hope the steps being taken right now won't be too little, too late.
