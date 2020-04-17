Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week extended the statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools until May 15. It’s the third time he has done so in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which, so frustratingly, shows no sign of abating soon despite New Yorkers’ increasingly tight embrace of “social” distancing and other virus transmission fighting measures.
If that’s not deflating enough, the scientific community’s predictions of COVID-19’s future path are downright crushing. Researchers are projecting a second wave of the disease in the absence of continued social restrictions; some suspect it will turn out to be a seasonal illness that surfaces again in late fall / early winter — this year. Realistically, a safe and effective vaccine is a long way off, 12 to 18 months at least, and in the interim our only weapon for fighting the illness may be, essentially, avoiding one another like the plague, for weeks or months at a time.
Considering the projections, it seems wise to start planning work-arounds for that lengthy interim. High on the to-do list is, of course, managing the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. What happened in Wisconsin last week was a preview for every state in the nation that’s not prepared to accommodate alternatives to live, in-person voting.
In the wake of the pandemic and a resulting statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect in late March, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, moved to postpone the April 7 primary election and was blocked by Republicans and the state’s court. Then Evers attempted to get absentee ballots mailed to every voter and let the votes be counted past April 7, in consideration of the late mailing date, and he was blocked again by his political opposition and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wisconsin is a “no excuse” absentee balloting state, but voters have to request a mail-in ballot for every election, and ahead of the 2020 primary election, the state elections commission was overwhelmed by the volume of late requests for absentee ballots.
Thousands of ballots, blanks as well as completed ballots, reportedly were still “in the mail” on election day, thus they were not officially cast or counted. Many thousands more Wisconsin voters had to decide whether going out to vote was worth the risk of exposure to a damned scary virus.
Bottom line, more than a few Wisconsin voters were disenfranchised. Whether the blame belongs with partisan scheming or the pandemic is debatable. What’s not debatable is the possibility that voters in states like New York could be similarly denied a prized privilege of citizenship this November, should COVID-19 turn out to be “seasonal” as predicted and we’re not prepared.
To ensure New York is prepared, Governor Cuomo should follow New Hampshire’s lead and declare now that COVID-19 is a valid reason to seek an absentee ballot in the November election.
Cuomo already authorized, by executive order, expansion of the absentee balloting privilege in the June 23 primary election and special elections including the 27th Congressional District contest, alongside postponing those elections from April 28.
Barring amendment of the state constitution, absentee balloting is the only alternative to live voting in New York, and every voter who requests a mail-in ballot must furnish a valid “excuse” for not being able to vote in person: absence from their home county on election day, illness or disability.
The benefit of further extending absentee balloting now is twofold. First and foremost, it would assure New Yorkers that a Wisconsin-style election disaster is not on our horizon this fall. Second, it would (or should, at least) create demand and a reason for much-needed basic voter education.
In “normal” election years, absentee ballots are but a fraction of all votes cast. The process is tightly regulated and unfamiliar to most of us.
In the event pandemic-related social restrictions are still in place in mid June, how many would-be primary and special election voters will be caught off guard?
Perish the thought that's the case again in November.
