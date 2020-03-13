The world around us is rapidly changing and we should, out of an abundance of caution, be as prepared as possible to adjust our own schedules, our own lives and our own business operations.
The stark reality of the current coronavirus epidemic hit home for many Americans on Wednesday when — on an evening when President Donald Trump was addressing the nation on his administration's plans to deal with the crisis — an NBA basketball game was called off after a player tested positive and A List Hollywood actor and Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife tested positive as well.
While it may not yet be "real" to those of us who live in Niagara County — a place where there are still no confirmed cases — what's happening in other parts of this state, this country and right now in places like Italy should be not ignored.
There's no need to panic or run out and buy up all the supplies in your local grocery store.
There is nothing wrong with taking appropriate proactive steps out of abundance of care to keep people out of crowded areas and situations where there may be a higher likelihood of them contracting this deadly disease and passing it on to others.
We are now clearly in unchartered territory.
The NBA suspended its season for the time being after Wednesday's first positive test of an American professional athlete. The NHL followed suit Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials with MLB had postponed its season.
The NCAA basketball tournament - a sports tradition as rich as any - has been cancelled as well.
There will be, for the first time in modern memory, no St. Patrick's Day parades in Boston or New York City or even Buffalo.
Dozens of local organizations and institutions of higher learning have either cancelled plans for large-scale events or, as in the case of the State University of New York system, already made moves to begin implementing work-at-home and learn-at-home systems.
While these moves may seem excessive to some, when dealing with as many variables as this particular disease presents, it seems prudent to act out of an abundance of caution and suspend some of our leisurely and work and school activities in hopes of preventing the next larger scale outbreak.
We are disappointed by what appears to be a reluctance on the part of the Trump administration to fast track testing and to do as other smaller nations who have had success in tempering the spread of this disease have done.
While we have criticized him and his administration in this space before, we support Gov. Andrew Cuomo's efforts to ramp up the state's response to this situation on a number of levels, including moving forward with plans to work with the private sector on state-sponsored tests and even going as far as to begin employing state prisoners to make hand sanitizer so it can be more readily available to New Yorkers.
In a state with a rapidly growing number of infections where an entire community in New Rochelle is now operating under a containment unit, the governor's actions are welcome and all of us - regardless of their political backgrounds - should hope they prove successful in containing the spread and protecting public safety.
Everyone wants to enjoy St. Patrick's Day and watch the NCAA tournament and carry on with life as we know it.
This year has proven to be far different than any other we have experienced in modern times.
We should all be prepared to adjust accordingly.
