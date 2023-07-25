Ayear-long celebration of Niagara County Community College’s 60th anniversary is set to come to a close next month with “Niagara County’s Biggest Birthday Party.”
The Aug. 11 event is a free concert featuring Nerds Gone Wild on the college’s campus at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road. There is a link to NCCC as the band’s Ed Wyner received a degree from the college back in 1986.
The party is essentially a nod to the region’s continuous support of the college since its founding in 1962.
Many across Niagara County and beyond have contributed to NCCC’s success since the college got its start in the Nabisco Shredded Wheat plant in Niagara Falls, to its transition to the current Sanborn campus in 1973. NCCC offered five programs back in 1962 and now offers more than 60, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement Barbara DeSimone said.
Sure, there’s a lot to celebrate over the course of 60 years, but thinking about NCCC and its local impact, we tend to focus on the more recent headlines they’ve generated.
It’s been 15 years since NCCC opened its first on-campus housing for students, a big upgrade for the college.
That was followed by another big project — the Niagara Falls Culinary Center, which opened its doors in 2012 and offered a place where students can learn more about creating and serving culinary delights while they receive on-the-job-training at various small operations located inside. We’re happy for the facility’s prominent presence on Old Falls Street as well.
Six years later, in 2018, we saw the completion of the impressive $25 million Learning Commons, now a focal point of academic and social activity.
Currently underway is the college’s Veterans Memorial Park project, which seeks to upgrade the facility built in 1976. It’s expected to open in November.
And today, local officials will gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of the $8.3 million building that will house the Niagara County Law Enforcement Agency’s programs.
That’s a pretty impressive list and we’re sure we’ve left many other upgrades and programs out.
As for student and staff accomplishments, there’s been a whole lot of those as well, way too many to list.
There are a couple we could point out — former Gazette sports reporter Nate Beutel’s 250th win as NCCC’s women’s basketball head coach. It happened earlier this year as the Thunderwolves defeated long-time rival Erie Community College on Feb. 9 — Alumni Night, which celebrated NCCC’s 60th anniversary.
A couple months later, NCCC celebrated the golden anniversary of its wrestling program with a banquet for alumni, coaches, wrestlers and supporters on April 22. Another big night.
Officially, NCCC’s celebration of its 60th anniversary began in October with the college weaving its theme, “Honoring the Past and Reimagining the Future,” into activities ranging from its Diamond Scholarship Gala and Veterans Day program to the holiday Gingerbread Wonderland installation at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and commencement in May.
Aug. 11’s free concert is the last chance to join in the celebration, and as we’ve pointed out, there’s a lot to celebrate. As an added bonus, proceeds from the show will benefit the new Veterans Memorial Park.
