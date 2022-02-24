It's not often we mark the 39th anniversary of an organization. Typically, we stick to anniversaries ending in zeros and fives — even then the focus is usually on 25-year increments.
Of course there are exceptions and Heart, Love & Soul is definitely on that list. Members of the organization, earlier this month, marked its 39th anniversary.
The nonprofit got its start in 1983, as an offshoot of a Sacred Heart prayer group. In November of 2004 the group moved into its facilities on Ontario Avenue and has been assisting the city's underserved in a myriad of ways ever since.
The group said over the past 10 years it has provided meals to more than 458,000 people through its food services. That's an impressive display of serving the community.
And there's always the desire to do more.
In November of 2020, the ribbon was cut for the Sr. Beth Brosmer Center. The 6,000-square-foot building is home to Heart, Love & Soul's Daybreak program.
Sister Beth Brosmer, of course, served as the organization's executive director for 11 years, stepping down from that post in 2020.
Mark Baetzhold took over as executive director after serving as development director and being involved with the funding and building of the Daybreak Center.
“Daybreak is a one-stop center with multiple services,” he said. “It is a general facility to promote services on site to overcome barriers.”
Daybreak is described as a new model for community service delivery. The program and facility have been designed to build on Heart Love & Soul's food and social care programs, aiming to increase access for those in need.
“There is a lot more than just food insecurity,” Baetzhold said. “People need help accessing SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance), getting linked to medical services. We have a case manager who can help with housing or jobs. We want people to come to Daybreak and access whatever they need.”
Year 1 of Daybreak included 1,100 showers for residents and 900 loads of laundry. The new facility also makes available offices to provide access to housing, health care, employment, training, education and legal services.
Baetzhold said recently that the staff works hard to help people overcome whatever issues they're facing.
“There is a stigma, a stereotype that can come with mental illness and substance abuse but there are many employable people too,” he said. “We see a lot of people who would like to move on if the right situation were available. They are people and we treat them as such.”
Heart, Love and Soul also relies on a dedicated group of volunteers.
For example, Sister Diane Bernbeck, a retired Stella Niagara nun, was working on Valentine’s Day handing out goody bags. There are daily volunteers in the kitchen, the food pantry and the “necessary shop” that distributes personal care items like toiletries and cleaning supplies.
Food for the pantry comes from a variety of places, Baetzhold said, some purchased, some provided by the federal hunger prevention and nutrition assistance program and donations from FeedMore.
Putting it all together, it's a real asset for the city's North End and an organization the Falls, and its residents, are lucky to have serving them in their times of need.
More information about Heart, Love & Soul is available online at https://heartloveandsoul.org/
