With snow piled up across Niagara Falls, tourist season seems like a long ways off but we’re already looking forward to what the summer could have in store for Third Street.
We saw brief glimpses of the strip’s potential this past summer. Thursdays on Third, the work of Billy Olesiuk, owner of The Craft at Third and Ferry, closed the street to traffic for concerts and drew large crowds downtown late in the season, stirring memories of the festivals and busier times along the “entertainment district.”
Those days also seem a long ways off. Too often, even during the summer, there’s a real lack of activity on Third. Whether we were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic or not. Thursdays on Third brought a whole energy to the strip and here at the Gazette, we had the best seat in the house to the concerts. It was great to see all the people gathered on the street and we expect to see more of it this summer.
We're equally excited about the planned development on Third.
We’ve mentioned a few times in these pages that Morgan Genovese has opened the Gold Bar, a high-end cocktail establishment in the heart of Third Street.
She's not alone, Jason Zona, along with Jeff Abbott and David Mangus, are opening a second Halligan's Tavern on Third. The new Halligan's will be replacing the Third Street Tap Room at 439 Third St. The first Halligans is on Lower Mountain Road in Lockport.
In addition, Zona recently said that he’s planning another Third Street venture and has nearly finalized a deal with a local brewmaster for a location across the street from what will soon be the new home of Halligan’s.
The new establishments joins other popular businesses on the street, such as the well-entrenched Craft, Wine of Third, Donatello’s and Power City Eatery.
And there could be even more coming.
Both Zona and Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development, say there are several residential spaces that will be available by spring, with additional commercial ventures, including the brew pub, as possibilities before year’s end.
“It has interest because it's right in the downtown tourist core, but also adjacent to residential neighborhoods,” Campos said, “It’s very attractive because it can draw folks nearby as well as visitors.
"This gives it a year-round vibrancy, that is also around the clock, creating a healthy dynamic for businesses.”
A healthier entertainment district will help in bringing more life back to downtown Niagara Falls, which will help propel the entire city.
That's how Zona, a former Niagara County legislator and county Democratic chairman, is looking at things.
“I left politics,” said Zona, a former Niagara County Legislator, “because I felt this was a better way to help the community, to invest in revitalization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.