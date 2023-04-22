Today is Earth Day — a day when all are encouraged to appreciate the natural world around us, learn about environmental issues and reflect on how we can better participate in global stewardship.
Founded by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson in 1970, Earth Day is considered the genesis of many contemporary environmental movements in America.
Marking its 53rd anniversary, Earth Day spans the globe, observed annually in almost 200 countries. Many Earth Day celebrations have expanded to include weeklong eco-themed events and activities, or events throughout April.
With this year's celebration falling on a Saturday, there are plenty of events to take part in throughout our region, particularly in local parks, trailways and along the Erie Canal.
On Saturday, local groups will be taking to parks, trailways and beaches to help clean up their communities in conjunction with Earth Day.
From Middleport to North Tonawanda, groups of all sizes are taking part in the annual Canal Clean Sweep initiative organized by the state Canal Corp. and Parks & Trails New York. If you’re reading this early enough, you can even take part. Generally speaking, cleanup events start at 9 a.m. For more information about any Clean Sweep gathering, visit www.ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.
In Wilson, the school district and the Niagara County Central Rotary Club are teaming up for the third annual Clean-Up the Wilson Waterfront project at Tuscarora State Park on Saturday.
District superintendent Tim Carter said it’s been a way for students and staff to get involved and have a positive impact.
“As a district we use the park quite a bit, so it made sense,” Carter said. “It’s part of our traditions.”
And after more than 50 years, marking Earth Day has become a tradition for many of us as well — and we hope its impact lasts long after we turn the calendars from April.
Since Earth Day’s inception, environmental issues have gradually worked their way into our collective consciousness. Many positive changes have taken place since 1970. The creation of widespread recycling programs; the international cooperation to ban CFCs and rectify human-caused damage to the Earth’s ozone layer; and technological innovations that have emerged in response to the reality of fossil fuels being finite resources are just a few of these.
Even still, we’re constantly bombarded with stories about pollution and the ravages of climate change, which comes in so many forms these days. It’s overwhelming. Constant reminders of the very long way we have to go as our impact on the environment becomes more pronounced. That's not going to stop hundreds of people throughout Niagara County from getting their hands a little dirtier and making the world a slightly better place.
Small steps that hopefully lead to something bigger in the end. That's what make Earth Day so important, it's a day to celebrate what we still have and take immediate action on making the world outside our windows a better place than it was the day before.
Our hope is that the day's important message sticks with us throughout the year.
