It’s good to see our state and federal officials keeping the pressure up on resuming cross-border traffic.
U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer, as reported by our sister paper the Plattsburgh Press Republican, is doing his part as he looks for progress with summer now well underway.
“For the last two months we haven’t seen any progress and that is not acceptable,” Schumer said during a visit to Plattsburgh Tuesday.
“It is unacceptable to have no progress when summer is the season, more than any other, where ... throughout New York state need the Canadians for our economic livelihood. And they want to come here.”
Congressman Brian Higgins would certainly agree.
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives last week, Higgins called out both governments for failing to act, “For 34 years my community of Buffalo, New York and our Canadian neighbors in Fort Erie, Ontario would mark the first week in July with the ‘Friendship Festival.’ …There will be no cross-border celebration this year on Canada Day and Independence Day. Not due to the pandemic but due to the failure of both countries to plan for a safe reopening of the border.”
The border was closed to all non-essential travel at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The restrictions have been extended by 30-day increments since then.
The United States and Canada share 5,525 miles of border, the longest land boundary between two countries in the world. According to a pre-pandemic report, “Approximately 400,000 people and over $1.6 billion in goods cross the Northern Border daily through more than 120 Ports of Entry.”
Border crossing entry data made available by the U.S. Department of Transportation indicates in July of 2019 more than 1.437 million people crossed at the Buffalo Niagara Falls land ports of entry, which includes the Peace Bridge, Lewiston Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge. By comparison, due to border restrictions, which have been in place since March of 2020, just over 31,000 people crossed Buffalo Niagara international bridges during the month of July of 2020. Using that data, Higgins said it can be estimated, if travel restrictions remain in place, more than 1.4 million people will be prohibited from crossing through Buffalo Niagara land ports in July of 2021.
As of June 28, more than 68% of Canada’s population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 28% are fully vaccinated. Similarly, close to 55% of people in the United States have received one dose and nearly 47% are fully vaccinated.
Higgins and Rivera point to the success in vaccinating citizens on both sides of the border as the key that should open the door to cross-border travel.
Canada has recently let up on the quarantine requirement, and let’s hope that will pave the way for more restrictions to be dropped.
It’s difficult to see the justification for Canada’s rules when they would not allow more than 3,500 people inside the Bell Centre in Montreal Monday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, yet about 25,000 people were allowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder unmasked outside the arena.
Another head scratcher is that non-essential Canadians are allowed to fly into the U.S., but cannot drive their cars across the border.
In addition to our economy being aided by cross-border traffic, there is also the human aspect as many families are still being separated due to the restrictions.
Like many others, we’re waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and we demand some plan of action for the reopening of the northern border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.