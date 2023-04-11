With weather forecasts starting to get a bit brighter, thoughts turn to tending to the many outdoor projects on your springtime list. And with weather forecasted for as high as 70 degrees later this week, no doubt people will want to get outside and take care of business.
But one thing you shouldn’t do is burn.
The state’s annual burn ban is in effect through May 14.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, open burning is the single greatest cause of wildfires in the state. Since the spring burn ban was implemented in 2009, the number of wildfires has decreased by more than 40%.
The state is aiming to crackdown on those who like to burn their lawns each spring to get rid of dead grass and debris, and those who think burning trash would be a good idea.
Such efforts can often lead to wild fires, which can cause damage and require valuable resources to put out.
The dry conditions can be tricky, so it is best to wait until the ban is up in mid-May for any outdoor burning.
According to the state, open burning during the ban is prohibited with some exceptions:
• Camp fires or any other outdoor fires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.
• Small cooking fires are allowed.
• Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed. Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire is allowed, if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.
• Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
• Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.
• In towns with a total population less than 20,000, you may burn tree limbs with attached leaves. The limbs must be less than 6 inches in diameter and 8 feet in length (also referred to as brush). However, this is not allowed from March 16 through May 14 due to the increased risk of wildfires. Burning loose leaves or leaf piles is illegal.
• The practice of burning large piles of brush collected from local residents at town or county transfer sites is prohibited. The individual landowners in small towns may burn their brush on-site, as discussed above. Downed limbs and branches generated at a transfer site are also allowed to be burned on-site with the same restrictions. See Section 215.3 (leaves DEC website) for a full list of exceptions.
• While most firewood must be untreated, some firewood is heat treated (kiln dried) to control invasive insect species if it is to be transported over 50 miles. Heat treated firewood is not intended to be prohibited. However, the burning of chemically treated wood, such as pressure-treated lumber and plywood, is prohibited.
When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC’s online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.
To report a wildfire, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264) or contact a forest ranger in your area.
