The scams just keep on coming.
We're already nervous answering the phone when it's a number we don't immediately recognize. Should we be typing this information into that website? We're all just expecting that we're the target of some nefarious scheme.
Now we have to be really careful when we're cashing out at local stores.
Late last week, Niagara Falls police were called to the Military Road Walmart after a specialist found a credit card scamming device on a cash register.
The Walmart representative said credit card scamming devices have been found at stores locally and he was being sent to each store to check all credit card machines to make sure they haven’t been tampered with.
On Friday night he was checking the Falls store when he found the device. An identical credit card device was covering the actual credit card machine. Fortunately for shoppers, it doesn't appear the device was in place very long, from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 21. Walmart employees were going to go through the computer system and determine how many shoppers had used a card at the register after the device was placed.
So what's the scam? According to Capitol One, when your card is skimmed, its individual and personalized details are stolen. That means things like the cardholder name, credit card number and expiration date are taken and can then be used to make counterfeit cards. They'll have all the same information as your card, which means when scammers use the replicated card, your original card gets charged. Scammers can also sell your credit card details to other scammers.
Who needs that?
While scammers go to great lengths to make sure their devices blend in with the store tech, Capitol One says there are ways to spot bogus devices.
• Look at the card reader — First, check to see if the credit card reader looks intact. Is there any piece of the machine that’s bulging or off its alignment? If any part of it looks raised in places it shouldn’t be, or part of the machine is covering another part where it shouldn’t, that could be a sign that a skimmer was installed.
• Inspect the card reader — You can also feel around the card reader for a skimmer. If the machine feels like it’s coming apart in some places, like a piece of it isn’t sturdy or properly installed, that’s a sign a skimmer could be in place.
There’s a chance you could feel something off alignment when you put your card in the reader, but by that time, it could be too late to stop the scam. Try to give the card reader a little wiggle before swiping your card.
• Check the security seal — At gas pumps, look for possible skimming by checking the security seal near the reader. If there’s a broken seal, that’s a sign that there might be a skimmer installed. And it’s a good idea to move to another gas pump or pay inside and tell an associate.
We're sure local stores have tactics of their own in dealing with card skimmers and their detection and we hope they're successful in their efforts. Meanwhile we can already hear what a certain segment of the shopping public offers up to avoid all this.
Just pay with cash!
