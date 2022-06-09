It’s heartening to hear chambers of commerce in New York state voice support for a new federal assault weapons ban. It’s noteworthy, too, since chambers of commerce tend to tilt Republican, and to understand the potential blowback from going off-script on matters of platform, one need only look to soon-to-be-former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs. He canceled his own campaign in the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District last week after he declared his support for an assault weapons ban and was promptly, and predictably, excoriated by GOP leaders.
Good for Jacobs! And good for the five chambers of commerce, including Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Business Council of New York State, that joined with U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, in a Monday virtual press conference calling for common sense to prevail. One can only hope their plea was received by Democratic leaders in Washington — where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly is ready to accept the narrowest gun control measure versus nothing in the 50-50 chamber — as well as Republicans.
There once was a nationwide assault weapons ban, but it expired in 2004 and attempts to get it reinstated have failed ever since, for purely partisan reasons. In the interim, Higgins noted: The number of mass shootings across the country increased by almost 200% and the number of mass shooting deaths is up by almost 300%.
Assault weapons — defined previously by the U.S. Department of Justice as semiautomatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition, designed for rapid fire and combat use — are overwhelmingly the weapon of choice for mass shooters, including the troubled teen who killed 10 people at a Tops market in Buffalo on May 14 and the troubled teen who killed 17 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, 10 days later. There were so many incidents before Buffalo, and have been so many more since Uvalde, it’s a struggle to keep track of them.
The reinstatement legislation touted by Higgins would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of new assault weapons. It does not call for steps to take existing, legally owned assault weapons out of circulation, but it would require background checks on the parties in any sale, trade or gifting of such weapons.
Banning assault weapons is a no-brainer when the question is how to greatly reduce, if not eradicate, the awful specter of mass shootings.
For the New York-based chambers of commerce, it’s also a matter of defending the rights of the many versus a few powerful special interests.
“This is about the ability for people to be free in the workplace. To be free in their lives. To go to the grocery shop, go to school,” state Business Council president Heather Briccetti declared. “We’re not free if we take no action.”
Amen.
Assault weapons — or modified weapons of war, or killing machines, take your pick — have no place in civilized society. They’re not toys, contrary to the claimed right of enthusiasts to shoot ‘em just for fun, nor are they vital or even practical for hunting or self-defense. Let’s finally reject the knee-jerk rhetoric about “2A” and individual liberty and face facts. Mass shootings are possibly the most tragic and singularly ignorant facet of American life. This stuff does not occur anywhere else in the world on the scale that it’s occurring across our country on a monthly, weekly, daily basis.
To cop a line from President Biden, our current griever-in-chief: Enough, enough!
Politico reported earlier this week that Chuck Schumer is hedging his bets on the viability of even modest gun control-related measures in the split-down-the-middle Senate. It’s oft reported that his counterpart in the minority, Mitch McConnell, lives to deny the Democrats any legislative “wins” at all, even when that makes we the people the losers.
Since Uvalde, Texas, there’s a perceptible change in the public dialog about gun rights. When card-carrying NRA members and their political endorsees, leaders of local and state chambers of commerce and other not-usual suspects start standing up for common sense, Schumer, McConnell and company ought to sit up and take notice.
Instead of preparing to settle for “bipartisan” scraps — tinkering with red flag provisions and maybe, just maybe, raising the minimum age for legal firearms purchases, or expanding (but not universalizing) background checks — then blaming Republicans for the lack of meaningful reforms, Schumer should be going all-out in pursuit of serious gun legislation, starting with a new assault weapons ban — and then let every people’s representative on either side of the aisle stand or fall on their vote, or the lack thereof. They’ve all dodged the bullet long enough.
