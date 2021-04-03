It is likely too soon to pass final judgment on the proposed Witmer Road asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara.
On the plus side of things, the land where it is proposed is classified as a “brownfield," meaning it has been used industrially in the past and may need remediation. It is also zoned appropriately as heavy industrial.
Those are the only plusses.
The Niagara Town Board and State Department of Environmental Conservation both issued a negative declaration regarding the environmental impact of the proposed plant.
This project will have a significant environmental impact. That negative declaration is an unconscionable and unacceptable mistake.
The proposed project requires a full review, not just a cursory glance where an attorney slipped it under the radar with the euphemism “construction materials manufacturing facility.”
The proposed site, with its air pollution, sits at the entrance to Niagara University, within 1.1 and 1.2 miles of two Niagara Falls schools.
The proposed operators have no experience running such a plant and already got turned away by massive community opposition in Hamburg.
We could even make the argument the Hamburg site was more appropriate, but that board offered a positive declaration and did a full environmental review.
There is no way this project should be fast-tracked in any way.
The university and the Niagara Falls City School District both stand firmly against the project. So do the Niagara Falls Waterkeepers.
We know as well that the Tuscarora Nation is loath to get involved in our affairs. If the Tuscarora’s would speak on this, they too, would stand to protect the air we breathe as well as the water we drink.
We hope the DEC and Town Board hear the building public protest, elevate the investigation of environmental impact and give a full vetting to this project.
If that scrutiny results in a negative declaration, then so be it, but to push things through without full review is a mistake.
It’s much more difficult to reverse things once production has started and trucks are flowing in and out of the new facility. Make a positive declaration, start a full SEQR and do it now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.