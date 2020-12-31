With the hours ticking down until the new year, this is the time when the appeals and solicitations from arts organizations, museums and charitable nonprofits roll into the email inbox and that mailbox hanging outside the front door.
Every appeal this year is more urgent than ever, as we’ve all seen the devastation in the arts, education, charities and the overall economy wrought by the pandemic.
If you can donate, that’s a blessing and surely appreciated by the recipients. But this year there will be many people across the state under the gun in ways they never imagined a year ago. Back then, being gainfully employed was almost a given. Most people were earning a living that kept the bills paid, filled the grocery cart and helped spur the economy along. That was during “the before” — before the pandemic eliminated jobs, forced the permanent closing of thousands of businesses, restaurants and arts and culture attractions.
A year ago, food insecurity was a big problem, as it always has been. “In a typical year, we serve around four and a half million meals throughout our division,” said Major Ivan Rock, commander of The Salvation Army Empire State Division, earlier this month. “This year, we served more than five million meals in just March through September and the need continues to grow."
Fortunately, one positive out of the pandemic has been the generosity people have shown during this continuing crisis.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army finished out its 2020 Red Kettle campaign with one of the highest collection totals in the organization's history.
Major Steve Carroll, commander of the Falls Salvation Army, announced last week that his organization finished this year's Red Kettle fundraising season with donations totaling $126,312.70, well beyond the original $100,000 goal.
It was a similar story in Lockport where Major Jose Santiago, commander of the Lockport Salvation Army, also announced last week that the organization's 2020 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive had raised a total of $75,000 so far. The amount exceeds the Salvation Army's stated fundraising goal of $65,000.
Still, others continue to search for donations.
The United Way of Greater Niagara is extending its campaign until the end of January.
“Many businesses and companies were unable to run an ‘in house’ campaign therefore people were not donating through their place of employment,” Connie Brown, president/CEO, said this week. “Hopefully the extra time will allow companies to reach out to their employees and ask them to donate.”
We urge everyone to continue to donate to their local food bank, pantry or meals program. Every dollar that’s donated to local charities goes a long way to keeping people fed.
What else can you do?
Advocate with state and federal lawmakers to ensure government aid keeps coming to the over-burdened programs trying to address the huge demand for food.
Or volunteer with a food bank or local meals program.
The need is huge and that need is going to be with us for a long time.
