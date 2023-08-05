Another piece of the downtown development puzzle came into focus this week as plans were announced for an $18 million expansion of the Aquarium of Niagara.
If all goes well, a new building housing additional exhibit space as well as a modern looking inclusive playground will go on what’s now vacant land across Walnut Avenue from the aquarium’s parking lot, between Third Street and Whirlpool Avenue.
The new development will be a phased expansion, the first of which is the construction of the building that is expected to house interactive exhibit space that will feature rotating exhibitions, an event area, food service and concessions and retail offerings. The fully inclusive playground would come in the second phase.
The Second Street parcels are notable as they were among the 32 city parcels acquired by USA Niagara Development Corp. from businessman Joseph Anderson for $14 million in March of 2019. The purchase was made through USA Niagara’s Strategic Land Acquisition Program, created to assemble long-dormant properties located near Niagara Falls State Park to remove blight from the downtown area and expand tourist offerings in downtown Niagara Falls.
This project definitely fits the bill there and will be a welcome addition to the downtown landscape.
There’s still a bit of work to do, this week’s announcement was the first step — USA Niagara named the aquarium as the preferred developer for the lots and now both sides will negotiate a development agreement. These terms and conditions, as well as a General Project Plan, will then be presented to the directors for their approval.
It’a another big announcement from the aquarium, which has made several big announcements in recent years.
The project follows more than $15 million in recent capital and exhibit improvements at the Aquarium of Niagara. Then there’s the community plaza and the forthcoming Great Lakes 360 project expected to be complete next spring. With the addition of the Second Street properties, it doubles the aquariums’s footprint footprint downtown.
Take a trip down Pine Avenue some time and check out how the area around the aquarium has been transformed. It’s definitely great to see the local attraction grow and help improve upon the city’s offerings for tourists and residents.
What’s also great about the aquarium expansion, when completed, is that it will join the recently built New York State Parks Police barracks to “strategically” transform what had been a pretty rough spot on the city’s borders of Niagara Falls State Park.
Now we’re ready for the next big development announcement from USA Niagara Development Corp. on additional former Anderson properties. Let’s wake up some more “long dormant properties” and put more downtown development pieces in place.
