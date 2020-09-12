We're happy for "Larry the Lobster" and we're glad to see two organizations that normally do not work together — Tops Friendly Markets and the Aquarium of Niagara Falls —coming together to make sure this unique lobster found a new home.
In case you missed it, employees at the Tops Friendly Markets location in Lockport recently spotted a rare orange lobster in a shipment made to the seafood department from Maine.
While they found it odd to see an orange lobster, Seafood department manager Margie McKenzie and some other Tops employees decided to do a Google search to see just how rare Larry really is.
It turns out, orange lobsters are quite unusual, with roughly one in every 30 million having an orange hue.
The orange lobster was put into a tank with other lobsters at the store. Because he stood out, Tops employees decided to give him the name "Larry." Visitors, especially school children, have been taking notice of the unique sea creature and now, thanks to a coordinated effort between Tops and the aquarium, he's about to get a new lease on life.
McKenzie contacted the aquarium and officials there agreed to accept Larry as a permanent resident. The aquarium now plans to use the orange lobster as an "ambassador animal," meaning he'll be used by educators who offer lessons on undersea life during programs at the aquarium and local schools and daycare centers.
"I don't know how we got it, but it happened and maybe to the fishermen he's just another lobster, but we found it such a rarity that my store manager said we're not going to sell him, we'll try to find him a home," McKenzie said.
Thanks to their efforts, Larry the Lobster has found a home and his future will now involve a very important thing — educating youngsters and others.
All the best to Larry The Lobster and kudos to the Tops employees and Aquarium of Niagara representatives who decided his unique look warranted a life beyond the seafood department tank.
'PAWS-itive' Program
While we're on the subject of cool animal stories, we'd like to also give a shout out to the SPCA of Niagara's "Paws for Love" program, which will allow volunteers and local pet owners to bring their dogs and cats to more than 100 area sites where residents and essential workers can enjoy them as part of stress-relief events.
The program, run completely by volunteers, will allow cats and dogs that have been evaluated by the SPCA's certified animal behaviorists to visit more than 100 area health care facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, courts, group homes, hospice locations, children’s facilities and area colleges.
The goal of the program is to help residents, students, health care employees and other essential workers feel more "PAWS-itive" during these trying times.
With all that's been going on in 2020, we could say that lots of things have literally "gone to the dogs" so we're glad to see the SPCA and its volunteers turning the power of the pooches and the kitties to make lives a little less stressful.
