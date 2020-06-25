Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to allow mall interiors to reopen in Phase 4 so those stores have the same chance of recovery as other retail establishments.
The governor has, overall, done an excellent job in leading New York through the coronavirus pandemic, basing his decisions on science and inspiring New Yorkers to remain smart, calm and cooperative.
There is debate over his questionable decision to force nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who were released from hospitals, which he points out adhered to CDC guidelines at the time.
But, otherwise, he and his advisers have set a national example of leadership, resulting in this state going from having the most dire coronavirus statistics to making it this deep into recovery with the best outcome.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said just this week that New York "has done very well in bringing the cases down" by using recommended guidelines to "carefully reopen their city (NYC) and state."
And now, Western New York is closing in on Phase 4 of reopening, which was originally expected to include malls, movie theaters and gyms, among other enterprises.
We see no reason that these specific enterprises should not reopen in our region. Infection rates are down and most people are complying voluntarily with awkward but necessary individual measures to reduce the virus' spread. We have accepted the reality that face coverings and social distancing are here to stay for the foreseeable future and we're figuring out how to make them "work" in our everyday lives.
Meanwhile, all businesses should be given the chance to begin recovering from the months of lost revenue and put workers back on the job.
They would also have to ensure that people maintain social distancing within the retail space, using floor markings, the same way grocery stores and big box stores have for months.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls staff can shut down every other table at the spacious food court to comply with 50-percent-seating requirements and can take away or spread out the benches and other seating scattered through the mall.
Mall interiors are a version of stores lining a street or parking lot, as in a strip mall, which are now open.
The financial suffering of stores and restaurants in the Niagara County is accentuated by border restrictions that are severely curbing the flow of coveted Canadian tourists.
Opening mall interiors in regions that are coping well with the virus, as we are, can spare those businesses a little of the ongoing pain.
