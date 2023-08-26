It’s been a couple weeks since police raided the offices of the 4,000-circulation Marion County Register and the home of publisher Eric Meyer and his mother, Joan, in Kansas.
Our thoughts have turned from shock and anger at the actions of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody to a sense of solidarity and pride, seeing how this attack on the free press has so utterly failed and once again demonstrated the importance of community newspapers.
The raids happened earlier this month after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her related to a liquor license. That application was caught up in a messy divorce between the applicant and her spouse, who may have leaked damaging information about a drunk-driving arrest to the newspaper.
The newspaper didn’t act on the information, but that didn’t stop the police chief from deciding the information was “illegally acquired” and sending his entire department on a raid.
There’s also the fact the newspaper has been investigating sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the police chief at his previous position in Kansas City, Missouri, from which he retired.
This raid wasn’t about the law. It was about silencing critics.
It failed and failed miserably.
A prosecutor has since publicly stated that there was insufficient evidence to justify the raids, and some of the seized computers and cellphones have been returned.
The initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid the local weekly was legal, a spokesperson for the agency that maintains the site said this week.
Beyond the condemnation of the raids, we’re proud to see the outpouring of support for the Marion County Register, its publisher and its dedicated staff.
The newspaper’s press run is normally 4,000 papers but since the raids they have received more than 2,000 new subscriptions, Meyer said.
At one point, a couple visiting from Arizona stopped at the front desk to buy a subscription, just to show their support. Many others around the country have purchased subscriptions since the raids. An office manager said she’s having a hard time keeping up with demand.
It’s another example of the importance of the local paper.
Operating a community newspaper has never been an easy thing but it’s grown a lot tougher in recent years for a long list of reasons.
Despite those issues we continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard, even as many of those standards erode around us.
We look out for the communities we serve. We ask the hard questions and look for answers when some work very hard to keep those answers hidden. We don’t succeed every time, but we never stop trying.
The job can be hard and is often thankless but we understand our importance and won’t stop doing what’s right.
We see the support shown for the Marion County Register as validation of our hard work.
