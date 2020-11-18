It may seem hard to believe given what we've all been through, but it in a little more than six weeks, we will finally be able to say goodbye to 2020 — the year of all years for all the wrong reasons.
Before we ring in the New Year, there's still the matter of the holiday season.
For many of us, this is traditionally a season of celebration, a time to get together with family and friends, enjoy fine meals and exchange gifts and presents.
This year, as we are all so well aware, the large gatherings and even the more intimate dinners with immediate family members inside our own homes are being frowned upon amid COVID-19.
What's never frowned upon at this time of year is charity.
Things will be different for many of us for sure in the coming weeks, but what should not change — as we are able — is our spirit of giving.
There's certainly no shortage of need in communities like Niagara Falls or Lockport.
There are also plenty of worthwhile organizations who are always looking for help as they help others during this time of year.
For the groups, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Salvation Army among them, the difficult job of raising funds is as important as ever because the need is as great as ever.
The pandemic has taken a financial toll on many local individuals and families, many of whom have been forced to rely more than usual on services offered by the members of the United Way or, for example, meal and food giveaways provided by local Salvation Army locations like those in the Falls and Lockport.
The United Way is particularly pressed for support as, like so many other local charitable groups, it works to raise funds in unique ways amid our socially distant times.
Local Salvation Army organizations have kicked off their annual Red Kettle drives, which represent the largest fundraiser of the year for their organizations. Amid COVID-19, it is expected that fewer people will visit stores where kettles are often stationed, which could result in less money coming in to support the work the Salvation Army does in the community.
While these are two of the more notable charitable groups in the region, they are by no means the only ones.
The Davis family in the Falls is currently preparing for their annual Lord's Day Dinner, which relies on the public's support to provide Thanksgiving Day meals to the need in the city.
Very soon, firefighters from the Falls will be ramping up efforts to secure donations for the annual Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund.
Other groups have continued to provide valuable services throughout the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels which has delivered meals to seniors and other individuals in need all year long with only support from private pay and donations and the work of their all-volunteer team of delivery drivers.
While everyone understands the impact the challenges of 2020 have imposed, we must continue to remember the less fortunate among us and, where possible, do what we can to support all the tremendous charitable organizations that have done so much to help the needy in our area this year, and for so many years before.
We know, with all that's been going on, it's hard to be cheery and it may be difficult to think of the need of others when we are collectively dealing with so many needs of our own.
Still, giving remains its own reward and donations to these and other worthwhile organizations help, even if it is only a dollar or a few dollars at a time.
There's no shortage of good people doing fine work at places like the United Way, The Salvation Army and other charitable organizations across Niagara County and Western New York.
Every little bit helps so give when and where you can.
