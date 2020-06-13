The year 2020 will long be remembered for a lot of the wrong reasons.
In what could easily rank among of the worst first six months of any year in American history, we endured a global pandemic, a sharp downtown in the economy, rapidly rising unemployment and the death of George Floyd which touched off debate and protests over racial equality and social injustice in our country.
In the midst of all this tumult, one very significant group endured the loss of what traditionally ranks as the best of times in any life.
The graduation class of 2020, which was robbed of normal daily classroom and extracurricular activities as well as highlight events like prom and graduation, deserves praise for finishing their high school years amid the most trying of circumstances.
Many of these students took part in activities aimed at helping their neighbors and their community get through these tough times. The musically talented among them got together for virtual sessions where they created inspirational songs. Still others helped out with honoring retiring teachers or supporting health care workers and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
From a distance, they did their level best to get through the experience together and we can and should all hope they end up becoming better people for it.
While the traditional graduation ceremonies are not possible this year, there will still be graduations in districts across Niagara County and we feel it is important to recognize the achievements of our many fine graduates.
Our newspapers worked with the districts to develop special editions that include a cover story about the 2020 graduating class from Niagara Falls as well as photos of members of the graduating classes, copies of the commencement speeches written by the class valedictorian and salutatorian as well as a message of congratulations from District Superintendent Mark Laurrie. Senior classes from surrounding local school districts will be featured in a similar manner in our print editions next week.
The goal of the 2020 Graduate Project is to highlight this unique class of graduating students who have been impacted by outside forces well beyond their control and who have still managed to succeed in spite of it.
Graduation is a time for reflecting on four years of achievement in areas like academics, athletics and the arts. It is also a time to be grateful for friends that have been made, teachers who helped, lessons learned and good times shared. It is also a time when young people begin to look ahead to their adult lives and new beginnings involving things like college or careers.
As the class of 2020 moves forward, we offer our sincerest congratulations and hopes that the worst of the struggles that life has presented are now beyond you and the business of making the world a brighter place remains ahead.
We ask our readers to join us in wishing all the best to the class of 2020, a unique group that will certainly be remembered for having had to endure so much and that we can hope will ultimately remembered for accomplishing so much in the years that followed their graduation.
