Even though Thanksgiving remains a week or so away, commercials featuring Christmas gifts already fill our screens to take up the space once occupied by campaign ads.
This year’s holiday gift-giving will be different than it was during the past couple of years for a couple of reasons.
First and foremost, the threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is considerably less. The virus that claimed the lives of about 350 Vermilion County residents can be kept at bay with vaccines and booster shots. That’s going to allow families and friends to gather again without the fear of spreading a potentially deadly disease.
A second factor that will influence the kind of gifts we give this year is the inflation the world has seen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting hikes in prices of oil and other commodities. That’s going to cause many of us to reconsider what kind of gifts to give, possibly moving away from the traditional presents to something more meaningful — and less expensive.
One way to help ensure more children will enjoy a merry Christmas is to donate to a charitable effort such as Toys for Tots or the Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund. The annual telethon and basket auction is quickly approaching on Dec. 3.
There are numerous other very worthy places that would gladly accept donations to help ensure more of our local residents have a very merry Christmas.
And what’s the holiday season without the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign? It’s already is under way — and they’re even looking for volunteers to assist. The familiar kettles, with volunteers ringing bells at many local locations, allow shoppers to make donations that allow the organization to provide services within the county throughout the year.
To enquire about Salvation Army volunteer opportunities, visit visit SalvationArmyUSA.org, call your local Salvation Army, or text “TSAVolunteer” to 51555.
Even a few dollars donated to those organizations, when added to gifts from others in the area, can improve many lives and cause a lot of smiles come Christmas morning.
Not every gift needs to be purchased, in fact some of the most special cost nothing but time.
Local schools use volunteers to help children develop skills or to serve as mentors. Service organizations welcome volunteers to help with special events throughout the year and most churches sponsor programs where volunteers can make a big difference in their community by committing just a little bit of time.
Area nursing homes and some local hospitals use volunteers for a variety of tasks, from simply being a friendly visitor to those who might not have family nearby to driving a van so veterans can make medical visits.
Gifts from the heart always mean more to the recipient than trendy toys, designer clothes or big-ticket trinkets. Toys and clothes can break or tear, and eventually fade away. But the memories of a gift given from the heart always remains fresh and bright.
Check with local groups to see how the gift of your time can help others. Those types of gifts always mean more than anything that comes wrapped in a box.
