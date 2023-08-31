We agree with the message — but its delivery has us a bit puzzled.
Recently, an electronic sign popped up in the South End tourist district, on Niagara Street just before the First Street intersection, directing drivers to park in the former Rainbow Mall parking ramp, lock the doors of their vehicles and take any valuables with them. Then it cheerily flashes, “Enjoy Your Stay!”
It’s an important message to relay to visitors, make no mistake. Late last week and into the weekend, Falls police dealt with several car break-ins, as well as a spectacular crash on the Niagara Scenic Parkway involving two cars stolen from downtown hotel parking lots.
Falls police reported multiple vehicle break-ins from late Thursday into Friday morning. Just after midnight Saturday, officers investigated the theft of a 2015 Kia Optima from the 2600 block of Walnut Avenue.
A few hours later, police found a stolen Kia Soul reported stolen from Cheektowaga in the parking lot of a Rainbow Boulevard hotel. The vehicle was running and had a flat tire, a smashed side back window and a damaged steering column.
The car thefts aren’t unique to the Falls. The viral TikTok-driven crime wave known as the Kia Challenge, which originated in late 2021, involves stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles and posting the results on the TikTok social media platform.
The thefts have been aided by the social media disclosure of a flaw in the vehicles’ anti-theft systems that allows them to be easily started after a vehicle is entered.
It’s not just stolen cars that are an issue downtown. On Sunday, police investigated at least four vehicle break-in reports at South End hotels.
Vehicle break-ins, too, are not unique to the Falls but they’re a concern in the downtown core. For those of us who travel frequently, it seems like common sense not to leave valuables overnight in a vehicle parked in a hotel parking lot. But as we see in the Niagara Falls Police reports quite frequently, many travelers don’t seem to have the same concern.
That’s the point of the electronic sign. Police Superintendent John Faso said officers found it “in mothballs” in a police storage unit and decided to take advantage of it to send a message to visitors and residents alike.
“I think it sends an important message,” Faso said. “Locking vehicle doors and taking valuables is a good practice that people need to be reminded about.”
Like we said, we agree on the message — but is having it flashing in such a high-profile spot really the best way to handle the situation?
Couldn’t the sign be placed close to one of the main city parking areas?
When a sign flashing such a warning sits on the main thoroughfare downtown, what’s the real message being sent?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.