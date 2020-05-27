While reflecting on Memorial Day 2020, it can be easy to focus more on what didn't happen than what did. Amid the global pandemic, social distancing and current public health standards made it impossible to honor America's war dead in the ways we're used to. But, this community still came through in subtle ways.
Yes, it was unfortunate that residents missed out on the traditional Memorial Day ceremonies and parades, all of which were scaled down drastically or cancelled altogether.
Even so, it is noteworthy that many community members and leaders stepped forward with creative ways to salute those who sacrificed all in service of our nation.
In Pendleton, a few members of the local veterans association placed a wreath at the memorial in town while a another member played a socially distant rendition of "Taps."
In Wilson, a Vietnam war veteran encouraged his neighbors to form a parade around Clark's Park to honor America's war heroes.
In the town of Niagara, Lions and Lionesses gathered at Witmer Cemetery where they exercised social distancing to place flags on each of the graves for the 28 soldiers buried there.
In Niagara Falls, the community found itself without a Memorial Day parade over the weekend, after reviving the tradition only a few years ago. Councilman Kenny Tompkins, one of the driving forces behind the parade's revival, said the decision to cancel it this year in deference to public health was "heart-breaking." Without a parade to run, the organizers chose to place American flags along Pine Avenue instead. Tompkins and others also picked up a job traditionally done by members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, placing flags on the graves of veterans at Oakwood Cemetery.
And in Lockport, while the local American Legion post held a small, private ceremony at a cemetery on Sunday, residents were encouraged to undertake their own self-led tributes at home on Monday. One and all were invited to fly the flag, gather in front of their homes at 11 a.m. and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, to recognize the sacrifices of fallen heroes and simultaneously lift spirits during this strange and unfamiliar time.
While history will show that Memorial Day 2020 was vastly different from what we're used to, it should also show that citizens in Niagara County did their level best to observe the "holiday" as it should be observed, respecting and remembering our war dead.
