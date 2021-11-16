There's a lot to be said for the Lewiston-Porter girl's soccer team and its captivating quest for the first state championship in school history.
The team ultimately fell short of its goal, losing by two second-half goals to Bronxville in the NYSPHSAA Class B girls soccer finals on Sunday at SUNY Cortland. Despite the loss, the Lancers have a lot to be proud of this season.
For one, the team very nearly became the first Section VI team to win a Class B state championship. In fact, the Lancers were the section’s lone representative at states this season.
As noted by our sports reporter Nick Sabato, the Lew-Port soccer team reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1996. And it reached the state final for the first time since 1994. Both are very worthy accomplishments.
We agree with Lew-Port soccer coach Norm Forney, who said Sunday that it'll take some time for all this to sink in.
“They probably won’t realize what a great accomplishment this was and enjoy it for a while because this stings,” he said. “They played really well, they just didn’t catch a break and the other team was more clinical in the end. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes you play well and don’t win.”
On Saturday, Lew-Port played well and won — scoring in the second half of overtime for a 2-1 victory over the Wheatley School.
“They showed a lot of grit and determination,” Forney said of his team. “They showed a lot of belief. They never once gave up and kept pressing when they had to. That was the toughest game we had all year. (Wheatley) was a good team and they were better than us for a portion of that game.”
The Lancers had quite a run through the postseason, never playing with a deficit until six minutes into the second half of Sunday's game.
Lew-Port finished the season 16-2-1. After beating City Honors and then Royalton-Hartland, Lew-Port was crowned the overall Section VI Class B champion. In the Far West Regional, the Lancers pumped in five goals to dispatch Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon 5-2 in the NYSPHSAA Class B Far West Regional at Caledonia-Mumford High School, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 1996.
Fans lined the streets as Lew-Port departed for the game. It was a championship send-off for a team with one last championship in mind.
“It was touching, it was heart-warming, so I told the girls, ‘This is how much this means to (the community,’ ” Forney said. “That you’ve made it here and that you’ve made them so proud."
The Lancers were Class A-2 sectional champions in 2020, but COVID-19 caused NYSPHSAA to cancel state tournaments, leaving them without a chance to qualify for the Far West Regional. This year’s team features all but five players from that squad.
Congratulations to the Lew-Port girl's soccer team for all their accomplishments this season and the exciting postseason that followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.