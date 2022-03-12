Calls to suspend gas taxes are growing across the country as prices surge due to inflation. Today this page calls on both New York state and the federal government to do so without hesitation.
Proposals for a gas tax “holiday” to counter inflation were moving slowly in Congress and some state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon nationwide on Wednesday, according to AAA. In the New York State Legislature, a bill so new it doesn’t have a number yet has been introduced directing suspension of the state’s entire share of motor fuel taxes for one year, to combat rising prices caused by inflation and the war in Ukraine, according to Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport.
The price of gas has creeping upward since mid 2021, when pandemic restrictions were loosened and demand began rising. Gas tax collections have increased accordingly. Federal taxes add up to 18.4 cents per gallon (and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel). New York State collects sales tax on fuel, so in most counties the tax is 8%. When the price of gas not including tax is $3 a gallon, the state and counties together collect 24 cents per gallon. When the price hits $4, as it did late last week, the added sales tax amounts to 32 cents per gallon. So, presently, federal and state taxes amount to roughly 50 cents per gallon. And rising.
Detractors of a gas tax holiday — mainly trade groups representing the transportation-construction industry where a good portion of gas tax receipts are funneled — claim it’s not guaranteed the full savings would be enjoyed by motorists. In 2020, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association determined that only about one-third of the value of previous gas tax cuts were passed on to consumers. They say that’s because retail gas prices are driven by complex factors including the price of crude oil and supply-and-demand.
Meh. Fifty cents a gallon adds up quickly, and without gas taxes every gallon costs 50 cents less regardless of the price of oil, correct? The function of a gas tax holiday isn’t to drive down the price of gas so much as it to give taxpayers some relief in the midst of rising prices of everything in a frenzied free market.
To the extent that the most recent gas price hikes in the United States are tied to President Joe Biden’s deliberation, then decision, to ban imports of Russian oil — a decision that most Americans support — gas tax suspension softens the blow a bit as the so-called other shoe drops.
Regarding the New York sales tax on motor fuels, statewide collections surged last year, by a whopping 38%, due to gas price inflation predating the war in Ukraine. The gradual rise in the average price per gallon, from $2.30 in 2020 to $3.04 in 2021, generated an extra $281 million in sales tax revenue for the state and charging counties. Niagara County collected about $1.6 million more — an additional 40% — in motor fuel sales tax revenue last year than it did in 2020. Not that the county doesn’t put the money to good use — it does lessen the burden on property tax payers — but sales tax is regressive, meaning it hits hardest the people who can afford it the least; and as inflation continues to rise, it takes a bigger bite out of more people.
In much of New York outside its bigger cities, motoring is the only way to go any place: to work, shopping, entertainment … any place. Even a small break on the bill at the gas pump, say, 32 cents-a-gallon-and-counting, is a break — and it would be welcomed.
