Where does preservation begin and what drives it?
It starts with an idea – someone looking at a project and seeing beauty and potential when someone else might see disaster.
The New York Preservation Coalition has been sharing visions and providing the catalyst for renovations since 1999, highlighting “Seven to Save,” biennially of late.
Preservation means looking at The Turtle in Niagara Falls and imagining it returned to a meaningful celebration of regional heritage rather than an asbestos-laden disaster worth more dead than alive as Niagara Falls Development would like us to see it.
Or looking at the North Adam Street Bridge over the Erie Canal in Lockport and deciding it is worth saving.
Wendt’s Dairy on Buffalo Avenue in LaSalle has been sitting vacant for years. We look at it and imagine brewery but it needs imagination and preservation.
It wasn’t that long ago that the United Office Building looked hopeless. Today, it's the Giacomo and is a thriving building in the core of the downtrodden Niagara Falls tourism district where more property remains vacant than occupied.
There have been successes associated with Seven to Save.
Look no further than the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, formerly Niagara Falls High School. It was slated to become a Benderson project before Seven to Save and local activists including former Mayor Paul Dyster set in.
Out in Medina, Bent’s Opera House looked headed for disaster. Today, it is the Boutique Hotel at Bent’s Opera House and Harvest Restaurant.
These dreams do come true.
The Customs House on Whirlpool Street was also endangered and nominated as part of Seven to Save in 2005. Today it is home to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
The call to action here is that the deadline for nominations for Seven to Save is Friday, March 4 and will be here before you know it. Look around, use your imagination and may, just maybe, the next big success is waiting to be discovered somewhere in Niagara County.
To learn more or make a nomination, go to https://www.preservenys.org/seven-to-save .
