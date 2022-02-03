The Preservation Coalition is beginning its biennial “Seven to Save” project where it identifies seven buildings or causes worthy of concern. The Customs House on Whirlpool Street made the list in 2005.Previous designees include 1) Customs House (Now the Underground Railroad Heritage Museum of Niagara Falls)2) Niagara Falls High School (Now NACC)3) Bent’s Opera House in Medina (Now Harvest restaurant the The Boutique Opera House at Bent’s Hotel.