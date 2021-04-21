There is a lot we don’t understand in the 19th Street neighborhood of Niagara Falls where the School of Entrepreneur Thought is a beacon of hope.
This isn’t a do-good bit of morally righteous liberal America coming to save the African American people in the hood by offering social programs and posing for photos to show we care.
This is real conservative, up-by-the-bootstraps America where sweat equity and personal responsibility trump any government intervention.
If you want to visit, it’s great and you will be welcomed but don’t expect to set an appointment. The key to support is to show up, to listen and offer respect. Meet people where they are.
Too often, we think we know best before we take a moment to walk in someone else’s shoes.
Consider visiting the school on a Friday and listen. Many of the males there have spent time in jail, some for drugs, some for violent crimes. If you grew up in white America, can you really relate?
There is hope, but it is a fragile hope. There will still be drugs. There will still be poverty. There will still be suspicion about police.
There will still be some things we will never understand.
At the core, however, there needs to be opportunities, probabilities and possibilities.
If community members want to start businesses, they need to be supported. It’s common to think of the city as a wheel — heal it from the tourist area outward, as a hub starting in the South End.
On 19th Street, folks have a different thought. They see that neighborhood as the hub and intend to spread their good deeds to the rest of us. We applaud them for their view and endeavoring to build their own version of the wheel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.