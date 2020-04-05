When Sandy Hays Mies goes to visit her 91-year-old mom at the Our Lady of Peace nursing home in Lewiston, the two of them communicate through a thick, plate-glass window.
Like so many others everywhere, Sandy and her mom are unable to hug or kiss. Thankfully love can be shared in many other ways.
Sandy's mom, Lulu Lanphear, has had dementia for several years but music is her salvation. When she catches a word she recognizes, she starts singing a made-up song. And this makes everyone smile and magically transforms a circumstance that might otherwise seem dire and sad. "While much has been taken from her," Sandy told me, "music abides."
That pretty much applies to everyone these days. Much has been taken from us, including the control of our lives. But much abides. Most of us are warm, fed and connected and entertained by TV and social media, both of which have become a vital lifeline and information source, intimately connecting us to much of the world.
Like so many in the region, many of the residents of the Lewiston area are carrying on with good old American resilience and ingenuity. And that's what I see when as I travel about the communities, talking with people about what they're doing and how they are.
Last week, on what would have been a typical work day, there were far more people than usual taking advantage of the beautiful village.
I was talking with Kristin Mills-Brolinski of Spice Harbor on Center Street about how her business has products to assist the parents who are now home-schooling, because many of the prepared mixes of soups and baked goods she offers are perfect for families who want to cook together or those who want a fast, easy meal.
It was a beautiful sunny day and she told me Center Street was bustling with families walking together. She mused that those who chose to live in the village because of it's charm, now had ample time to walk Center Street with their families.
That's what this virus is doing to so many. It's forcing people to stop work and spend time with family. As crisis' go, that's a major upside to this one. At least in this crisis the vast majority of us have enough to eat, are warm and dry, and we are informed and entertained by our computers and televisions. There are worse ways to spend a global crisis.
The hardest part of many is the fear. Unimaginable circumstances create fear without boundaries and that is a real factor creating havoc in this pandemic.
But, as I travel throughout the region to talk with people from a safe social distance or by phone, I keep hearing about those who are rising up. Solving problems. Sharing. Taking care of one another. It's so inspiring.
I was in Lewiston area several times over the last couple weeks and this is just some of what I've found:
I wrote about this two weeks ago, but it bears repeating. Betsy and Peter Diachun of Page Avenue threw a "wave from your driveway" street party two Saturdays ago. Betsy put invitations into plastic bags anchored with pennies and tossed them on neighbor's driveway. About 15 people came out, standing at the end of their driveways or in the street at a safe social distance. Three neighbors learned they all worked at the same place. And someone was sharing chocolate martinis. This is a great idea to keep people connected.
Also, prior to last week, I had not seen the new Lewiston winery, Bella Rose, though I had interviewed the owner Mike Schweitzer by phone for a story about the Niagara Wine Trail staying open for pickups and deliveries.
The next day, my husband and I set out to visit the wine trail, and we visited his winery, which is not visable from the road, but down a steep driveway just outside of the village on Ridge Road. We purchased a bottle of delicious red wine and tested out his drive-through lanes, which he had created to get customers easily in and out. He's one of the many vineyards open for business, and those of us who enjoy the grape, would do well to support the vineyards at this time so they'll all still be around when this is over.
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is deeply engaged in assisting the community during these challenging times and has set out a couple of tables on it's porch at 895 Center St., offering free canned goods and toiletries for those who may need them. Some give what they can and others take what they need, just as planned.
Chamber director Jennifer Pauly said several churches have taken on the task of making sure the tables are stocked, said the project "helps line the cupboards for those who need extra help. We're happy to do it."
The chamber has also created a clearing house for residents and small businesses, providing links on their social media sites including Facebook, as well as on their website, niagarariverregion.com, to help people can find information from the government, including details about the stimulus, small business loans and unemployment insurance. Call 754-9500 if you don't have internet right now or would rather talk with a human.
Last, there's a lighthearted weekly competition going on in the village called "Chalk the Walk," and participants are picked at random weekly to win a Niagara River Region Chamber gift certificate.
The artworks leave messages for those who pass by, giving people something creative to do and spreading cheer. The sidewalk art includes rainbows, hearts and messages like "Be Happy," and "Stay Well."
Recently, the Orange Cat Coffee Co. owners joined in, leaving a message on their Center Street sidewalk for their customers that reads: "Thank you for your support."
As this pandemic drags on, a lot of people are quoting Mr. Rogers, the children's television icon who famously said that when he was a child and frightened by the news on TV, his mom would tell him if he ever encountered such a time, he should "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."
I see evidence of helpers everywhere; not only in our region but around the globe. Their ingenuity and kindness make me less afraid, too.
Michele DeLuca is lifestyles editor of the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. She can be reached at 282-2311, ext. 2263 or via email at michele.deluca@niagara-gazette.com.
