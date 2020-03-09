I'm not going to suggest people can pray the coronavirus away.
I am going to cite studies about how prayer and meditation can to bring peace and enhance resilience, qualities needed more than ever as we face this scary pandemic.
Researchers say that peace can be found in quieting the mind or pressing palms together in prayer, which likely has something to do with handing worries over to a higher power; or at least clearing the mind of anxieties that can get a heart pounding.
No matter the faith, prayer and meditation have proven effective in fortifying the body, mind and spirit.
I have been reading a lot about such things my entire adult life.
Harvard scientist Dr. Herbert Benson's books on meditation, including "Meditation as Medicine," convinced me a long time ago to at least try to mediate regularly for the benefits it brings, including enhancing the body's immune system by reducing stress, as well as amping up creativity and problem solving. In addition, there are studies that show how large groups of meditators have reduced crime rates in major U.S. cities.
If the peaceful intentions of meditation can impact crime, in some cases by almost 25 percent, who is to stay it can't influence peace and healing when many meditators are engaged in the intent to do so.
And though Benson didn't have success substantiating studies that proved prayer heals, he has written that it surely enhances the immune system by reducing stress.
But for more evidence about the power of prayer, I have always been intrigued by Dr. Larry Dossey's books, including "Healing Words," where he offers a variety of research and anecdotal evidence of how prayer positively influences health; mentally, physically and spiritually.
Pew Research studies show about 75 percent of Americans pray regularly.
I like to think that all the people who do pray — and the vast majority of the worlds near 8 billion people identify with some faith— are praying their hearts out right about now.
The same can be said for more than 18 million Americans who meditate according to the National Institutes of Health, and the estimated 200 to 500 million across the planet who practice some form of meditation.
Those who are meditating and praying through this crisis are not only providing themselves with comfort and strengthening their belief that this too shall pass, they may even be benefitting the entire planet with their healing prayers and peaceful intentions.
Prayer and meditation are tools for feeling better, even when there's not a pandemic.
Which makes them helpful because even if this crisis ends without history-making devastation, life is fraught with challenges every day for all of us, even in the best of circumstances. I like to think that's why we are here; to learn and to grow through them.
Either way, it's a good idea to have tools that fortify health and vitality, but especially during this global challenge against a disease that knows no borders. To this virus, we are all the same, no matter who we think we are. We will win or lose together.
So, to those who are praying or meditating or even just sending positive thoughts out into the world, thank you.
I'm not going to suggest that people can pray or meditate enough to make the virus away. I'm just saying there's a lot of research that shows those practices have benefits for us all.
Michele DeLuca is lifestyles editor at the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. She can be reached at 282-2311, ext. 2263 or via email at michele.deluca@niagara-gazette.com.
