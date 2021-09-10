DAVIS: The power of unity and love

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” — John 13:34-35
“I … beseech you to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called … bearing with one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” — Ephesians 4:1-3
• • •
For as long as I can remember, I have known the song "They'll Know We Are Christians By Our Love." At church retreats, Vacation Bible School and Bible college where my father was teaching, the song was usually performed by musicians strumming acoustic guitars and singing with a warmth and sincerity of heart that always moved me. Before Covid, I had the privilege of playing a "rock" arrangement of this song, complete with keyboard drums, bass and guitars, for the children’s choir of Lockport’s First Presbyterian Church on a Sunday morning. Although the arrangement was totally different, hearing these amazing kids sing with all their hearts was truly a blessing to me. Once again, I felt the power of the lyrics based on the unity and love found in God. I was so honored to play for them.
Sometimes, I wonder if some "so-called" Christians have forgotten this song and the Bible verses that inspired it, when I hear them screaming, chanting in protest or ranting on social media platforms with astounding vitriol, profanity, hatred, selfishness and disregard for any opinion that differs from their own. Is this how Christians should act? Is this how our Savior should be represented? Even in times of disagreement, is this wicked display of ungodly conduct pleasing in the eyes of the Lord they allegedly represent? No wonder the number of professing Christians is falling all across the nation.
I’ll implore every true believer in Jesus Christ to pray the lyrics of this song: “that our unity will one day be restored” and that, in accordance with God’s word, “they’ll know we are Christians by our love … yes, they’ll know we are Christians by our love.”
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
They'll Know We Are Christians By Our Love
We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord;
We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord;
And we pray that all unity will one day be restored.
And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love,
Yes, they'll know we are Christians by our love.
We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand;
We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand;
And together we'll spread the news that God is in our land.
And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love ...
Yes, they'll know we are Christians by our love.
We will work with each other, we will work side by side;
We will work with each other, we will work side by side;
And we'll guard each man's dignity and save each man's pride
And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love ...
All praise to the Father, from whom all things come;
And all praise to Christ Jesus, His only Son.
And all praise to the Spirit who makes us one.
And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love ...
— Lyrics and music by Peter Scholtes, 1966
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.