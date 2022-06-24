DAVIS: Soaring into summer with blessings and gratitude

“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver.” — Proverbs 25:12
“Life and death are in the power of the tongue, and they that love it shall eat its fruit.” — Proverbs 18:21
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” — Ephesians 4:29
“I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you ... " — Genesis 12:2-3
Wednesday was the last day of school. It’s incredible to me that 175 days, and more than 38 weeks of the school year, have gone by. Scores of children rode those golden school buses home for the last time. Their lockers are empty; the cafeteria is spotless; the classrooms and hallways have been stripped of the artwork, bulletin boards, science projects and other colorful creations made by the minds and hands of students who once spent the majority of their day at school. The silence is either golden or deafening, depending on your state of mind. It seems impossible that buildings and grounds that were teeming with laughter and life only a few days ago now resemble places of solitude, meditation and reflection.
Like countless other school teachers, I now breathe a deep sigh of accomplishment, contentment, thankfulness and relief that we "made it" to the end of another school year, even as I continue to pack up and prep my music room for a long summer of silence. This year, I am blessed with an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Maybe it’s the fact that our kids finished the year healthy and strong, despite the fact that the pandemic is still with us. Maybe it's the way the entire school, including teachers, staff, administration, families and friends, pulled together to bring about a sense of restoration, normalcy, celebration and safety, to help the students feel that "we’re OK," “we made it” “we’re moving forward with life” and bringing back the traditions, customs and activities that the pandemic had either eliminated or paused.
Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the countless gifts, cards, pictures, letters, messages and music notes that students of all ages left for me during the last days of the 2021-2022 school year, expressing their gratitude and love. I cherish the adorable letters carefully written by pre-school or kindergarten hands, thanking me for teaching them music. I can still hear the proud, delightful voice of little Silvia explaining to me that she “teached” the whole class how to make “stand-up cards” for me.
I cherish these and numerous other tokens of appreciation because they came from the hearts and hands of young ones, in pre-school through elementary and middle grades, who will never be quite the same again. I am grateful that I had a moment in time to teach them about God’s amazing gift of music and, most importantly, about His amazing gift of life everlasting, in a welcoming, Christ-centered school.
The Bible verses I’ve listed today speak of the power of words to bless and edify. I’m soaring into summer with blessings and gratitude because of the kind words of children. Let’s be inspired by their example and use our words to edify others as we begin this wonderful summer season.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor.
