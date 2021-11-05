DAVIS: Reflecting on All Saints Sunday

Jack-o-lanterns still smile in front of houses on my street. There’s still plenty of candy in homes, pictures of kids in costumes and many heartwarming reminders of Halloween 2021. That sunshine came out in time to warm the hands and hearts of trick-or-treaters, candy givers and parents was a delightful gift. My husband and I sat out on our front steps on cozy cushions and gave out treats as our entire neighborhood was transformed into a stream of laughter and fun.
I enjoyed watching the parade of trick-or-treaters as much as I enjoyed giving out treats. Halloween in our neighborhood has always been a fall festival, and I have millions of memories of my sons and their friends meeting at our home for pictures, hot spiced cider and donuts before going out for candy.
All Saints Day and All Saints Sunday follow Halloween. Working in a faith-based school where I teach music to pre-school, elementary and middle school students, I get to witness, firsthand, the wonder of holidays through the eyes of children. This year, watching their excitement and singing songs of the season was exceptional. I was blessed with many reminders of how much fun anticipation can be.
We had a wonderful All Saints celebration of Mass to begin this school week, and I’ve been playing and singing different videos versions of “When the Saints Go Marching In” with each age group in acknowledgement of All Saints Day. This song is an upbeat celebration of eternal life; it expresses the anticipation of seeing loved ones who have already gone home to heaven.
Different churches around the world recognize this coming Sunday as All Saints Sunday. These churches honor members of the congregation who have passed on into heaven with pictures, videos, music or the lighting of candles as each person's name is called out by the clergy. All Saints Sunday is a beautiful time to remember that heaven is worth looking forward to:
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” — Psalm 116:15
“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” — 2 Corinthians 5:8
“I believe in the Holy Ghost, the Holy Catholic Church, the Communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.” — From the Apostles Creed
I encourage you to take a moment this All Saints Sunday to reflect on the wonders of life everlasting and to embrace the promises of God.
When The Saints Go Marching
We are traveling in the footsteps Of those who've gone before But we'll all be reunitedOn a new and sunlit shore
Oh when the saints go marching in When the saints go marching in Oh lord I want to be in that number When the saints go marching in
And when the sun begins to shine And when the sun begins to shine Oh lord I want to be in that number When the saints go marching in…
Oh when the trumpet sounds the call Oh when the trumpet sounds the call Oh lord I want to be in that number When the saints go marching in
Some say this world of trouble Is the only one we need But I'm waiting for that morning When the new world is revealed…
Oh Lord I want to be in that number When the saints go marching in.
— An African American spiritual
