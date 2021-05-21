DAVIS: Recognizing the winds of change

The winds of change are blowing. Can you feel them? The breeze of world transformation is occurring. Can you see it? The whirlwind of a global metamorphosis is roaring. Can you hear it?
Do you recognize the countless changes that are encroaching upon every nation at this very moment?
From wars and rumors of war to nations at peace ...
From the lifting of mask mandates to the reopening of businesses ...
From professional sports played in a bubble for virtual fans to the sports action now commencing in socially distanced arenas and stadiums, welcoming back live fans ...
From those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to those who refuse to take a shot ...
From those nations desperately seeking the vaccine to the ones that have a surplus ...
From those seeking social, economical and racial equality and justice, to those who want to protect the status quo ...
From those who are in the midst of a third or fourth wave of Covid sickness, to those who are coming out of the darkness now ...
Across the nation and all around the world, the winds of change are blowing. Do we recognize them? More importantly, how we will react to the inevitable changes affecting our daily lives as they occur?
My mother loved poetry and the poems of Robert Lewis Stevenson in particular. She shared her appreciation for poetry with my brothers and me as we were growing up. One of Stevenson’s poems about the wind is repeated here. The childlike innocence found in these simple verses are a reminder to me that the wind, in and of itself, is in essence “the movement of air.”
The significant thing to recognize about the wind is that it can be a blessing or a devastation. We can prepare our hearts, minds and lives as best we can, but ultimately, our source of peace, strength and calm, in the approaching winds of change, must be in God alone.
We can’t stop the winds of change, but they don’t have to devastate us. We can find shelter, refuge and strength in the arms of God, because “God is our refuge and strength. A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) We can recognize the winds of change and by faith embrace the blessings that they include. We can welcome the cool, gentle breezes of love, friendship, family and faith as part of the winds of change. As we do, let’s let God hold us and help us to deal wisely with the rest.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor.
I saw you toss the kites on high
And blow the birds about the sky;
And all around I heard you pass,
Like ladies’ skirts across the grass.
O wind, a-blowing all day long,
O wind, that sings so loud a song!
I saw the different things you did,
But always you yourself you hid.
I felt you push, I heard you call,
I could not see yourself at all.
O wind, a-blowing all day long,
O wind, that sings so loud a song!
O you that are so strong and cold,
O blower, are you young or old?
Are you a beast of field and tree,
Or just a stronger child than me?
O wind, a-blowing all day long,
O wind, that sings so loud a song!
— By Robert Lewis Stevenson
